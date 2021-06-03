[Funding alert] Paytm-backed Fable Fintech raises undisclosed amount in Series A round

Fable Fintech, a B2B provider of cross-border payment processing platforms, said it has raised an undisclosed amount in Series-A funding round.

The round was led by India-based investors that include venture capital fund Pentathlon Ventures, stock market investors Ashish Kacholia and Lashit Sanghvi, and former Wall Street banker Sumeet Kanwar, Mumbai-based Fable Fintech said in a statement. Existing investors Paytm and Infibeam Avenues also participated in this round.

The current shareholders in Fable Fintech include ICICI Bank, Secocha (Parekh Family of Pidilite Industries), and Muthoot Fincorp.

The startup said the fresh funds are mainly intended towards the expansion of the company's product footprint across Asia, North America, the Middle East, and African markets.

Besides, the startup said it will continue to invest in new products to enrich its portfolio and expand its execution capabilities.

Fable Fintech CEO Naushad Contractor said, "We are elated to onboard marquee investors and look forward to their insights in enriching and realising our vision."

"In the past three years, we have built an ecosystem for unlocking the latent fintech potential in banks, financial institutions, and businesses to move money worldwide in a secure, transparent, reliable, and efficient manner," he added.

He said the startup has zero compromise on global compliance and KYC norms. "Our platforms are ready for global deployment now."

Fable Fintech was started by Naushad Contractor, a fintech and payments executive with global experience, along with a few domain experts. It powers the cross-border remittance and payments processing solutions offered by banks, money transfer operators, and other licensed entities to their retail and SME customers.

At present, the startup caters to 20 banks, currency exchange companies, and money service businesses (MSBs) across eight countries.

The company has processed around eight million transactions aggregating to an estimated $16 billion. Fable's platforms offer bank-grade security, compliance, and technology compatibility to facilitate faster go-to-market.