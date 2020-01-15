[Funding alert] Power Gummies parent company Aesthetic Nutrition raises Pre-Series A funding from DSG Consumer Partners

Aesthetic Nutrition Pvt Ltd, which markets and sells chewable dietary supplements under the brand Power Gummies, has closed its Pre-Series A funding led by DSG Consumer Partners, the company announced in an official release.





While the details of the investment remain undisclosed, this is said to be the first institutional funding raised by the company.





The capital raised will be used to build the company’s online presence, towards new product launches, and to also to build its management team. DSGCP will work closely with Divij Bajaj, Founder of Aesthetic Nutrition, and his new product development team to design, develop and launch a portfolio of chewable functional and nutritional supplements.









The company is developing an exciting pipeline of new products focussed on enhancing health, wellness, and personal care.





“Our gummies provide great results with amazing taste. They are 100 percent vegetarian, gluten-free, and gelatin-free. A regular routine helps rejuvenate and replenish the body by providing holistic nutrition. Our current product, the hair vitamin gummy, helps restore and maintain nail and hair health. We are excited to partner with DSG and with this funding, we aim to expand our operations and introduce new variants,” said Divij on the latest funding.





Founded in November 2018, Aesthetic Nutrition aims to develop and launch a portfolio of vitamins and nutritional supplements in gummy format, without the use of capsules and pills. Its first product is a hair vitamin supplement made from plant-based pectin, ten essential vitamins, biotin and folic acid.





Commenting on the investment, Deepak Shahdadpuri, Managing Director of DSG Consumer Partners said,





“The vitamin and health supplements market is ripe for disruption and presents a huge market opportunity in India. We believe that gummies will be amongst the fastest growing formats within the category. We have experience investing in this category having invested in YOUvit, one of Indonesia’s fastest growing vitamin supplement brands.





“We are excited to partner with Divij and his team in building a leading health gummy brand in India. Within the first year of launch, the company has demonstrated strong product market fit and achieved an annual revenue run rate of over Rs 8 crore,” he added.





Power Gummies products are currently available on its own website and marketplaces like Amazon, Flipkart, and Nykaa.









(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)







