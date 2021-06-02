RoundGlass acquires fitness discovery platform Gympik Health Solutions

RoundGlass, a global wholistic wellbeing company, recently announced that it has acquired fitness discovery platform Gympik Health Solutions for an undisclosed sum.

With this acquisition, RoundGlass has onboarded Gympik.com — an online marketplace for discovering fitness centres and gyms — and Traqade, a SaaS-based gym and club management software, used by more than 1,000 fitness companies in India.

RoundGlass said the integration will combine Gympik’s extensive network of fitness centres across India, helping fitness seekers to continue their journey towards wholistic wellbeing with this unified curated platform, which offers coaching services for nutrition and fitness, meditation, and more.

In fact, the integration will provide solutions for physical and mental healthcare, besides social, community, and planetary wellbeing offerings, the startup said.

ALSO READ Why this online marketplace for fitness centres decided to build a SaaS platform for the industry

Speaking on the development, Shiraj Chakraborty, Head of People and Culture for India, RoundGlass, said,

“The team at Gympik has done great work in driving the digital transformation of India’s fitness and wellbeing space. We are delighted to work with them towards a common goal — raising awareness about wholistic wellbeing and providing Indians with the tools and solutions they need to live better lives.”

Founded in 2013, Gympik offers its users access to 20,000 fitness centres across India, boasting 5,00,000 monthly visitors. It also has over 7,000 personal trainers and nutritionists across 40 cities listed on its platform.

Speaking about how the integration will serve the people’s needs, Amaresh Ojha, Founder and CEO, Gympik, said,

“People are demanding wellbeing solutions that not only help them manage physical fitness but also take care of their end-to-end wellbeing, including mental, financial, and social wellbeing. Our acquisition by RoundGlass, which has built a strong presence in the wholistic wellbeing space, will enable us to cater to this demand by combining our capabilities to better serve the Indian wellbeing seeker.”