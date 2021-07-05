[Funding alert] Leadership development startup PeakPerformer raises early-seed round from Antler India

PeakPerformer, a coaching platform for managers, on Monday said it raised early-seed funding from global venture capital firm Antler India. Gaurav Munjal (Co-founder and CEO, Unacademy Group) and Saket Agarwal (Angel Investor and Founder, Onnivation) were the co-investors in the round.

According to an official statement, PeakPerformer will use the funds towards hiring engineering talent to scale its AI platform and expanding its pool of Indian and global customers.

PeakPerformer is a tech-enabled leadership development platform that helps companies upskill leaders at all levels. A full-stack solution, PeakPerformer uses 360-degree data to design a unique coaching journey for each manager, tying outcomes to both organisational and individual goals.

Founded in August 2020 by second-time founders Aishwarya Goel and Gaurav Jhunjhnuwala, PeakPerformer claims to have delivered metric-moving outcomes to high-growth companies like Mobile Premier League, Wingify, Urban Ladder, Bizongo, Groww, and Societe Generale, among others since its inception.

Aishwarya Goel, Co-founder and CEO, PeakPerformer, said,

“There are 90 million+ managers globally but only a handful of CXOs are getting coached for their jobs. I think it’s high time that this should change. With PeakPerformer, we are reskilling employees and helping companies promote homegrown managers to leadership roles instead of depending on lateral hires."

"In Antler, we have found a great partner who shares our mission. With this investment, we plan to scale our platform and expand our pool of Indian and global customers,” he added.

“Most leadership programmes focus only on content and ignore the learner’s context. We have productised our programmes in a way that allows coaches to offer customised modules that matter most to the organisation and the learner, instead of bombarding them with everything that looks like leadership,” said Gaurav Jhunjhnuwala, Co-founder, PeakPerformer.

Commenting on the investment, Nitin Sharma, Partner, Antler India, said,

“PeakPerformer is helping organisations scale their most important asset - their people. Every organisation today is grappling with the need to continuously develop its people and to turn managers into leaders amidst constant innovation and disruption."

With remote work, COVID-19 has only accelerated the urgency of taking this massive, fragmented market online. PeakPerformer has developed a game-changing approach to creating a workforce that is more entrepreneurial, motivated, and emotionally intelligent.” he added.