Rohan Mirchandani, Co-founder of yoghurt brand Epigamia, passed away on December 21, 2024, due to cardiac arrest.

Epigamia's daily operations are now managed by senior leaders Ankur Goel (COO and Founding Member) and Uday Thakker (Co-founder and Director), with full backing from the Board of Directors, which includes Rohan's family, Raj Mirchandani, and key investors, Verlinvest and DSG Consumer Partners.

"Rohan was our mentor, friend, and leader. We remain steadfast in our determination to carry forward his dream with strength and vigour. Rohan’s vision and values will continue to guide us as we work together to honour the foundation he built and ensure that his dream continues to flourish," Ankur and Uday said in a joint statement.

“Rohan was not only a visionary leader but also an inspiration to everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. His unwavering commitment, boundless energy, and deep passion for Epigamia have left an indelible mark on all of us. We will work closely with the leadership of the company to take Rohan’s legacy to greater heights,” Epigamia's board added.

Epigamia was founded in 2013 by Mirchandani, along with his childhood friend Milap Shah, Chef Ganesh Krishnamoorthy, and Uday Thakker. Initially, the company started as Drums Food International, which later evolved into the well-known Greek yoghurt brand, Epigamia.