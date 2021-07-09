Crypto exchange CoinSwitch Kuber to double team size in 6 months

CoinSwitch Kuber, the Indian cryptocurrency investment platform, today announced that it expects to double its headcount to over 300 over the next six months.

According to a statement, the company is also strengthening its leadership team by bringing in seasoned leaders in Finance and HR, as it continues on a growth trajectory having onboarded 7.5 million users in one year.

Sarmad Nazki and Zeeshan Ramlan joined CoinSwitch Kuber recently as Chief Financial Officer and Director – HR respectively, it said in the statement.

Sarmad has previously led finance at unicorns like Ola Electric and worked with Ola and Bounce in senior finance roles and with auditing and consulting firms, Ernst & Young and KPMG. Zeeshan Ramlan is an HR leader with 13 years of experience in HR business partnering, employee relations, and more.

The crypto exchange is also looking to fill some key positions such as Chief Information Security Officer, Chief Marketing Officer, Head of Strategic Planning and Head of Data Science along with a few other VP level positions.

Ashish Singhal, CEO and Co-founder, CoinSwitch Kuber, said;

“The crypto space in India is evolving rapidly, and CoinSwitch Kuber is increasingly becoming the platform of choice for retail investors across the country. We are strengthening our leadership team as well as hiring more people to ensure we continue to offer a great experience to investors on our platform while staying ahead of the curve in terms of product and security."

CoinSwitch Kuber claims to be one of India's largest and fastest growing INR-crypto on-ramp platforms. Started in 2017 by Ashish Singhal, Govind Soni (CTO), and Vimal Sagar (COO) as a global aggregator of cryptocurrency exchanges, the startup offers over 300 coins and 45,000 currency pairs.

The startup claims to have witnessed 350 percent growth in its user base since this January, and recorded $5 billion in transaction volume in March 2021, 10 months since its launch. It plans to onboard 10 million users this year.