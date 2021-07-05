[Funding alert] Crowdsourcing platform MyMobiForce raises $1.42M led by Bharat Inclusion Seed Fund

Delhi-based MyMobiForce (Innotion Technologies Pvt Ltd) on Monday said it raised $1.42 million (Rs 10.3 crore) as part of its pre-Series A round led by Bharat Inclusion Seed Fund, with participation from a group of angels led by Manu Iyer of Bluehill Capital, Acsys Investments, and Ashutosh Agrawal (Ex-Urban Company).

In a joint statement, co-founders Dheeraj Khatter, Himanshu Kumar, and Kshitiz Saini said, “MyMobiForce has grown 2x during COVID-19, and has managed to scale the operations to support 100+ customers. We will use the capital raised to skill and empower additional 20,000 service technicians across 10,000 pin codes.”

Founded in 2018, MyMobiForce is an AI-powered crowdsourcing platform that empowers businesses to scale effectively by providing an on-demand field technical workforce in a plug-and-play fashion.

Co-founders of MyMobiForce

With a resource pool of 50,000 technical gig workforce across 8,000 pin codes in India, the startup provides services to marquee brands and claims to have completed over two million jobs through the platform.

The platform is also working on a mission to transform the way technical field services are delivered globally, and in that process, MyMobiForce helps gig workers with work opportunities, employment enhancing training, and access to financial products such as insurance, savings, and microloans.

Commenting on the investment, Sanjay Jain, Partner at Bharat Inclusion Seed Fund, added,

“India is still among the least penetrated flexi staffing markets globally with merely ~0.5 percent of the workforce employed in a flexible manner as against 3-4 percent globally. With the increasing formalisation of the economy, GST, labour law reforms, COVID-19, and an increasing number of enterprises shifting to flexi-staffing, crowdsourced platforms are poised for the next leg of growth over the long term," he said.

"We are really excited to partner with MyMobiForce; the company has built a world-class platform that allows businesses to digitally connect, skill, monitor and empower the field workforce to complete technical jobs,” he added.