Top 5 award-winning novels of 2024 that you must read

Every year, the literary world crowns its champions—novels that stand apart for their artistry, their resonance, and their ability to shift the way we see the world. In 2024, this tradition reached new heights, with books that explored uncharted territories of the human experience. These aren’t just stories—they’re profound reflections on love, loss, resilience, and the complexities of identity.

Whether you’re a casual reader seeking your next gripping story or a literary enthusiast hungry for works that challenge and inspire, the award-winning novels of this year have something for everyone. They take us to war-torn nations, isolated landscapes, and the depths of human emotion, daring us to step into the shoes of unforgettable characters and grapple with their realities.

This list is more than a roundup—it’s a celebration of storytelling at its finest. From narratives that capture the heartbreak of civil conflict to sharp commentaries on modern identity, these books are a testament to the enduring power of literature. Below, we’ve curated five of the most critically acclaimed novels of 2024 that have earned their place on the global stage.

These stories will linger long after you’ve turned the last page—let’s dive in.

Most critically acclaimed novels of 2024

1. Creation Lake by Rachel Kushner

Award: Winner of the Booker Prize

Rachel Kushner returns with Creation Lake, a novel that immerses readers in an evocative tale of transformation and survival. Set against the backdrop of an isolated desert town, the story weaves together the characters' lives whose paths converge by the mysterious lake that gives the book its name. With her characteristic flair for combining vivid imagery with psychological depth, Kushner explores themes of displacement, redemption, and the power of nature. Creation Lake has been lauded for its ability to blur the line between reality and myth, earning its spot as a modern literary masterpiece.

2. Brotherless Night by V. V. Ganeshananthan

Award: Winner of the National Book Critics Circle Award

Set in war-torn Sri Lanka, Brotherless Night is an intimate portrayal of one woman’s journey through loss, resilience, and love during a time of upheaval. V. V. Ganeshananthan crafts a powerful narrative that highlights the emotional toll of civil conflict while weaving in universal themes of hope and humanity. Critics have praised the novel’s ability to capture the delicate balance between personal stories and larger political landscapes. Its compelling prose and unforgettable characters make it a standout in 2024’s literary achievements.

3. Catalina by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio

Award: PEN/Faulkner Award for Fiction

In Catalina, Karla Cornejo Villavicencio delivers a hauntingly poetic tale about migration, belonging, and identity. The novel follows a young woman navigating the complexities of living between two worlds: her homeland and her adopted country. Villavicencio’s deeply personal and evocative storytelling sheds light on the sacrifices and triumphs of immigrants. This richly layered narrative is both timely and timeless, offering readers a poignant exploration of cultural displacement.

4. Rejection by Tony Tulathimutte

Award: Pulitzer Prize for Fiction

Tony Tulathimutte’s Rejection is a witty and incisive exploration of modern life, examining the ways rejection shapes identity and ambition. Through interlinked stories of characters grappling with personal and professional setbacks, the novel tackles universal fears with humour and empathy. Tulathimutte’s sharp prose and ability to capture the absurdity of the human condition have earned widespread acclaim, making this book a must-read for anyone seeking a fresh and contemporary voice in literature.

5. Crooked Plow by Itamar Vieira Junior

Award: Winner of the International Booker Prize

Translated from Portuguese, Crooked Plow tells a deeply moving story rooted in Brazil’s rural landscape. Itamar Vieira Junior presents a multigenerational saga of two sisters bound by family, faith, and the land they toil. The novel explores themes of inequality, resilience, and cultural heritage, offering readers a vivid depiction of life in the Brazilian countryside. Critics have celebrated its lyrical prose and unflinching portrayal of struggle, making it one of the year’s most impactful works.

Why these novels stand out

These five novels represent the pinnacle of storytelling in 2024, each offering unique insights into the human condition. Whether it’s Kushner’s vivid natural landscapes, Ganeshananthan’s poignant historical narrative, or Vieira Junior’s lyrical homage to rural Brazil, these books provide a feast for the imagination. They challenge, inspire, and remind us of the power of words to connect us across boundaries.

Add these award-winning titles to your reading list and dive into the best literary experiences 2024 offers. Which one will you start with?