[Funding alert] Beverage startup Rockclimber raises $1M from angel investor Anand Prakash Sharma in pre-Series A funding

Bengaluru-based beverage brand Rockclimber has raised $1 million from angel investor and FMCG veteran, Anand Prakash Sharma.

Rockclimber is an alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brand that has a comprehensive portfolio of all crafted wine coolers, mixers, and other wine beverages. It is currently available in Maharashtra, Goa and Punjab, and will shortly expand to six more regions - UP, Rajasthan, Odisha, Karnataka, Pondicherry and Chandigarh, the company said in a statement.

Rockclimber was founded by Deepak Poduval and Hariprasad Shetty. The beverage is vinified from locally grown fruits, sourced directly from farmer communities, and the company promises to be a brand that makes an exciting shift from the snobbery associated with wine drinking to making wine refreshing, fun and available for all. Co-founder Deepak Poduval said,

"The commercial bottled wine and beer industry are up for disruption, as consumer palates are changing. Brands need to reinvent their product portfolio to keep pace with it. Our aspiration is to be recognised as one of the freshest and most loved beverage brands to come out of India."

Investor Anand Prakash Sharma said,

"I am delighted to back this progressive new beverage brand made by passionate individuals who have the courage and conviction to take on the giants to disrupt the beverage industry. Rockclimber will soon be a global brand from India."

The brand’s first production facility is in Tasgaon, Sangli district of Maharashtra. The company plans to expand and add four more facilities across India to support the demand.

The Rockclimber team has ambitious market and portfolio expansion plans across India and abroad. The company intends to clock revenues in excess of Rs 100 crore in three years.