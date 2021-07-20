[Funding alert] People management platform Mesh raises $5M led by Sequoia’s Surge

﻿Mesh﻿, a Gurugram and San Jose-based people management platform built for the future of work, on Tuesday said it raised $5 million in funding led by Sequoia Capital India’s Surge, with participation from co-investors RTP Global, Y Combinator Continuity, and Emles Venture Partners.

Founded in May 2020 by Gaurav Chaubey, Rahul Singh, and Saurabh Nangia, Mesh makes it easy for employees to actively collaborate with their employer in managing goals, receiving timely feedback, and advancing their careers.

“The future of work is flexible, distributed, and agile, yet many companies have retained traditional methods of managing employee performance and engagement. Mesh was built to ensure that companies today are equipped to manage a new-age workforce with agility,” said Gaurav Chaubey, Co-founder, Mesh.

L-R: Gaurav Chaubey, Saurabh Nangia and Rahul Singh

Mesh claims to offer employees an ongoing sense of progress with an easy way to manage goals and OKRs, performance reviews, one-on-one check-ins, and pulse surveys. It even sends users personalised reminders to drive individual growth.

Since its launch, multiple companies and teams across five continents have used Mesh. Its clients include companies, including CRED, ShareChat, Gradeup, Pipefy, CleverTap, and Grant Thornton.

“Since implementing Mesh, it has saved us a lot of time during performance reviews and during ongoing check-ins. It is highly customisable and user-friendly, and the rollout was very efficient, even when our requirements varied from one part of the organisation to the other,” said Siju Chacko, Senior HR Manager at ShareChat.

The startup also saw participation from angel investors, including Neeraj Arora (ex-Whatsapp Chief Business Officer), Prasanna Sankar (Co-founder of Rippling), and Munish Varma, Sumer Juneja, and Vikas Agnihotri (SoftBank Partners).

Mesh is part of Surge’s fifth cohort of 23 companies that have developed new digital solutions to help companies and individuals work, live and learn better in a rapidly evolving Southeast Asian landscape.

