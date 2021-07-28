[Funding alert] Edtech startup L4o.in raises undisclosed sum led by IAN

L4o.in, an edtech platform in vernacular languages ensuring employability and enabling learners to become job-ready, has raised an undisclosed amount in seed funding. The round was led by IAN, with participation from other angel investors including Pawan Kumar Garg, Umesh Prasad, Mrinal Didige, Mohiddin Shaik, Charan Babu, and Aman Manoj Tekriwal.

Jaipur-based L4o.in said it will use the funds for further development of its cutting-edge tech product, courses, and to expand into newer markets.

Founded in January 2021, the edtech startup is solving the problem of unemployment among young graduates, who despite having college degrees, need reskilling and upskilling to qualify for newer positions in the global job market. It claims to be offering content and training in regional languages, thereby ensuring a 100 percent job guarantee.

The platform claims to be already offering content and training in Hindi (Hinglish)-specific regions of India. These include Rajasthan, UP, MP, Uttarakhand, NCR, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh.

Speaking on the development, Kamal Kant Gupta, Co-founder, L4o.in, said,

“Young graduates preparing for government exams and bank exams are not skilled enough to get a job. There is another problem - almost all the edtech platforms provide content in English language and no platform is focusing on vernacular space. So, our vision is to eradicate these gaps as a reason for large-scale unemployment. We believe that education should be outcome-based and that’s what we aim to build through our platform.”

Further adding, Pradeep Jai Singh, Lead Investor at IAN said,

“Employability is a very big challenge among Tier-II, Tier-III, and rural youth in India. That, however, presents a major opportunity and Learn4o is aiming to position itself in this exciting space. We are delighted to support this venture with a great team of founders and strongly believe that they will create a significant impact in creating millions of jobs in small town India.”

Going forward, the edtech platform will expand to other regions of India and include more regional languages on its platform, thereby substantially improving graduate employability.