[Funding alert] Flow Club raises pre-seed round from Antler India

Flow Club — a platform that allows building a social-first experience to investing and financial management — on Tuesday said it raised an undisclosed pre-seed round from Antler India.

Founded by Gopikrishnan Mohan, Gokul Harikumar, and George Shanti, Kerala-based Flow Club is working on its first product — a personal savings management platform called Savemo — currently in beta testing with a set of early users.

ALSO READ This startup helps new users dabble in the stock market without investing real money

Flow Club enables users on its platform to invest and build financial freedom alongside their friends, where they can learn, discover, and share investment ideas in closed friend groups or communities. This makes building their portfolio a social-first experience.

Gopikrishnan, Co-founder, Flow Club, said, “In the last year alone, 14 million new Demat accounts were opened in India, up from five million the year before. With access to ever-growing investment products and information, everyone — even people with lower disposable income — will start investing. However, investing is still a complex and confusing process, with a steep learning curve. With Flow Club, we want to revolutionise the way people discover investment ideas, meet their investment goals, and build wealth, harnessing the power of a reliable community.”

The startup is providing an integrated social experience for all things finance — from content to shared portfolios and from chat to thematic ideas and gamification. Starting with investing, it aims to grow into the social-first personal finance operating system for the younger generation.

Rajiv Srivatsa, Partner at Antler India, said, “Personal finance is not personal anymore. A strong community can be a great way to sharpen your financial skills, help you get better at saving, spending, and investing money. While there are several financial consultants to whom investment decisions can be outsourced, the younger generation is leaning towards technology, self-serve, and community-driven models — to both simplify their investment experience and have more control over it. Flow Club is doing exactly this, and changing the game around the entire user experience of investing.”