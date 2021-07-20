[Funding alert] NFTically raises seed round from Polygon Matic CEO and others

NFTically, a global NFT (non-fungible tokens) marketplace to mint, buy or sell NFTs and B2B SaaS to launch a white-label NFT store/marketplace, has raised seed funding from Polygon Matic CEO Jayanti Kanani and others.

NFTically claims to enable content creators to launch their own NFT store or marketplace under their domain name. The platform aims to onboard 1,000 multidisciplinary artists and content creators within the next three months.

Toshendra Sharma, Founder and CEO, said,

"NFT market-related transactions are soaring to new heights every day and given our relationship with art, culture, and emotion, India can be the epicentre of the NFT uprising. Through NFTically, anyone can launch any number of NFT marketplaces and get the right value of their creation.”

“We are truly grateful to Jayanti and others for trusting in our vision to strengthen the foundation of the NFT ecosystem globally. Funds will be utilised for strengthening the product and growing the customer base in coming months,” Toshendra added.

Toshendra Sharma, an IIT Bombay alumnus, envisioned NFTically as the ‘Shopify for NFTs’. The company’s intent is to empower users with the optimum use of NFT and Blockchain. As a result, it will also invest in the initiative of NFT education and awareness among the users.

With features like Custom UI, Social Tokens of Influencers, and KYC, NFTically said it will provide free minting of artworks on its platform while offering an industry lowest fee of 1.5 percent on sales occurring on the artists own store/marketplace, while a 2.5 percent fee will be charged for sales on the NFTically marketplace.

The firm is aiming towards providing financing solutions in the near future for prospective buyers.

Angel investor Jayanti Kanani, Polygon Matic CEO added,

“The NFT market maturity is one of the most exciting developments that we have witnessed in the Blockchain domain in recent times. This technology shift is much to be banked upon by both investors and artists as it will remain a high growth area. NFTically has the right vigour to fuel its vision and mission in becoming a new-age global marketplace of the future for customers and artists alike.”

NFTically currently supports trading and minting in Ethereum, Polygon, Binance Smart-Chain. It also allows Visa and Mastercard payments for wallet top-ups.