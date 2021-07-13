[Funding alert] SaaS startup Bookee raises pre-seed round led by Antler India

Bookee, the SaaS startup focused on the fitness industry, has raised an undisclosed pre-seed round of funding led by Antler India. The round also saw participation from other investors including Pallav Nadhani, Founder, Charts.com and FusionCharts; and Abhishek Rungta, Founder & CEO, Indus Net Technologies.

Bookee’s fitness SaaS solution combines a customer acquisition engine, a full-suite operation software, loyalty and retention products, and live-streaming plus on-demand capabilities. This startup is focused on the US market.

Founded in 2020 by Vistar Singh and Rajat Hans, Bookee’s solutions is focused on fitness entrepreneurs and has several features such as scheduling, POS, payroll, payments, analytics, retention, and streaming. The startup claimed it has driven an average of 14 percent increase in revenue and 21 percent increase in total bookings across its current clientele so far.

Bookee founders: Vistar Singh and Rajat Hans

Vistar Singh, Co-founder, Bookee, said,

“As the pandemic forced fitness businesses to deliver classes online, Bookee made it easier for them to adopt live-streaming and on-demand services. Now, with offline studios and gyms gradually reopening, Bookee is helping them meet the new expectations of their customers by delivering classes offline, live, and on-demand, and providing a seamless experience across all these channels.”

According to Bookee, in a post COVID-19 era, fitness and yoga studios, gym chains, as well as solo fitness instructors have had to rely on multiple tools to ensure business continuity by switching between CRM software, scheduling solutions, payment management systems, and streaming services. This has not only increased administration time, cost, and complexity, but also resulted in broken customer experience and lower revenues.

Nitin Sharma, Partner at Antler India, said,

“Bookee has developed a world-class solution tailored for fitness business owners that can help them future-proof their businesses, scale massively and help acquire a global clientele while operating anywhere in the world.”

Earlier this year, global early-stage VC firm Antler announced a full-fledged launch in India.