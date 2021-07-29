[Funding alert] Cricketing Legend Sachin Tendulkar invests $2M in JetSynthesys

Digital entertainment technology company ﻿JetSynthesys﻿ has raised $2 million equity investment from cricketing legend and 'Master Blaster', Sachin Tendulkar. The investment further strengthens Sachin’s relationship with JetSynthesys.

With this $2 million investment, Tendulkar joins the bandwagon of existing shareholders of JetSynthesys — Adar Poonawalla, Kris Gopalakrishnan, and the multi-billion-dollar family offices of the promoters of Thermax, Triveni Group, Yohan Poonawalla Group, and DSP Group.

Commenting on this investment, Sachin Tendulkar talked about his association with JetSynthesys that dates back to 2016:

“My association with JetSynthesys goes back to almost five years now. We started our journey with Sachin Saga Cricket Champions and strengthened it with a unique Virtual Reality cricket experience. It is one of the most popular games in its category, with over 20 million downloads."

"Our next product was 100MB, a first-of-its-kind digital destination for all things cricket. When this association began, the aim was to provide an authentic gaming experience for cricket lovers across the globe; now I am briefed that the team is looking to diversify that purview to include more cross-category digital products and platforms,” he added.

Sachin Saga Cricket Champions and Sachin Saga VR was built to give the fans an opportunity to step into the shoes of the most iconic cricket superstar in the country. And 100MB gave the fans a platform to interact directly with their hero.

In a conversation with YourStory, Rajan Navani, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, JetSynthesys, said,

"Sachin shares a long deep connect with JetSynthesys, and with this investment, we are strengthening our relationship and investing in new digital initiatives as well. With this investment, we are excited to see Sachin become an even more crucial member of the JetSynthesys family."

Rajan added the team is proud to have a Bharat Ratna recipient onboard — a man with strong values, and an iconic Indian and global brand — as they aim to build a global new-age digital media entertainment and sports platform.

"Sachin’s longstanding support is a testament of his faith in our vision. Together, we hope to enrich more lives across the country, and in the process, make JetSynthesys an even stronger name in India’s digital ecosystem," he added.

JetSynthesys is one of the leading names in the gaming industry and is known for developing mobile games with high fidelity and network play. It has global publishing partnerships such as WWE, Square Enix, and Hollywood films Passengers and Floyd Mayweather.

The statement added that post acquiring Nautilus Mobile and therefore Real Cricket, JetSynthesys is also the number one skill-based cricket gaming franchise in the world with 120 million+ downloads and 1.2 crore+ monthly active users. In addition to developing cutting-edge and popular games in-house, JetSynthesys is the co-founder of India’s most successful e-sports company, Nodwin Gaming.

"Digital is on fire thanks to the pandemic and all of our areas — gaming, mindfulness, esports, vernacular music, short format video — have accelerated by 40-100 percent. We have also invested in our gaming for good and digital for good initiatives given the huge setback caused globally due to the pandemic," added Rajan.

He further added, "Having discussed the impact of the pandemic, I do feel the sharp growth might slow down a bit temporally but the general direction and growth potential is still very significant over the next few years."

In the social community arena, along with 100MB, JetSynthesys is also home to ThinkRight.me, a leading meditation and mindfulness app; AnyDay Money, a well-known fintech platform for advance salary formed in association with Adar Poonawalla; JobDost, a platform providing access to grey and blue-collar jobs in multiple cities across India; and SonicJobs, UK’s number one hiring portal for blue-collared jobs.