Best books of 2024: must-read bestsellers you can’t miss

Books have an unmatched way of pulling us into new worlds, sparking fresh ideas, and reigniting our imaginations. In 2024, the literary landscape has been brimming with unforgettable gems—stories that stay with you long after you turn the last page and perspectives that reshape how you see the world. Whether you’re looking to lose yourself in the depths of a suspenseful mystery, get swept up in the twists of a fantasy epic, or explore themes of love, courage, and revolution, these must-read books promise to deliver.

This list has been curated with inspiration from BookswithEmilyFox, a YouTube channel adored by book lovers for its insightful reviews and recommendations. Let’s dive into the titles that have defined this year in literature!

1. The Gods of the Woods by Liz Moore

Genre: Thriller / Mystery

A chilling thriller that immerses readers in an eerie forest where strange disappearances have gone unsolved for decades. Moore masterfully blends atmospheric suspense with a deep exploration of human fears and relationships.

What makes it a must-read book:

Gripping plot twists keep you on the edge of your seat.

Perfect for fans of dark mysteries and vivid storytelling.

2. The Wedding People by Alison Espach

Genre: Contemporary Fiction

This witty and heartfelt novel delves into the chaos, joy, and drama of modern weddings. Espach captures the magic and mayhem of love and family through a series of intertwined stories that are equal parts hilarious and touching.

What makes it a must-read book:

Relatable characters and laugh-out-loud moments.

A fresh perspective on relationships and societal expectations.

3. Blue Sisters by Coco Mellors

Genre: Literary Fiction

A poignant tale of sisterhood, identity, and betrayal, Blue Sisters unravels the complexities of two sisters torn apart by secrets. Mellors’ evocative prose draws readers into a deeply emotional and unforgettable story.

What makes it a must-read book:

Beautifully written with raw emotional depth.

Explores the bonds that tie and unravel families.

4. Salvation of a Saint by Keigo Higashino

Genre: Mystery / Crime Fiction

Higashino once again proves his mastery of the crime genre in this gripping tale of love, betrayal, and a seemingly impossible murder. Every detail matters in this page-turner, and the ending will leave you stunned.

What makes it a must-read book:

Cleverly plotted with razor-sharp twists.

A must-read for fans of detective fiction.

5. A Sorceress Comes to Call by T. Kingfisher

Genre: Fantasy Fiction

When a quiet village is visited by a mysterious sorceress, its fate is forever changed. Kingfisher weaves a magical, adventurous tale with a mix of humour, heart, and unforgettable characters.

What makes it a must-read book:

Perfect for lovers of whimsical yet gripping fantasy.

Relatable themes of courage and transformation.

6. Slewfoot by Brom

Genre: Dark Fantasy / Horror

Set in 17th-century New England, Slewfoot is a dark and haunting tale of witchcraft, revenge, and survival. With stunning illustrations and vivid storytelling, Brom delivers a story that is both chilling and captivating.

What makes it a must-read book:

A gripping mix of folklore and horror.

Gorgeous illustrations enhance the reading experience.

7. We Used to Live Here by Marcus Kliewer

Genre: Psychological Thriller

This spine-chilling thriller centres on a family returning to their childhood home, only to uncover sinister secrets that refuse to stay buried. Kliewer’s pacing and suspense make this a hard-to-put-down read.

What makes it a must-read book:

Expertly builds tension with every chapter.

Perfect for fans of haunting, atmospheric thrillers.

8. Revolution at Point Zero by Silvia Federici

Genre: Non-Fiction / Feminism

This powerful book examines the often-overlooked role of women’s labour in society and the fight for true equality. Federici’s work is as thought-provoking as it is empowering.

What makes it a must-read book:

A bold, timely exploration of societal structures.

Essential reading for anyone passionate about gender equality and justice.

From spine-tingling thrillers to deeply moving literary works and thought-provoking non-fiction, the best books of 2024 offer a little something for everyone. Whether you’re craving a suspenseful escape, a journey into fantastical worlds, or a powerful call to action, these eight books are guaranteed to make an impact. Don’t miss out on the literary gems that are already shaping conversations and captivating readers worldwide. Which one will you pick up first?