Healthtech startup Meddo enters Bengaluru; plans to launch in ten more cities in two years

Healthtech startup ﻿Meddo﻿ has announced its entry into Bengaluru on Thursday, two weeks after raising a pre-Series A round of $6 million led by SRI Capital, Picus Capital, and Alkemi Capital.

Saurabh Kochhar, Founder and CEO of Meddo said that Bengaluru being a technology hub, with majority of consumers being tech natives or early adopters, makes the city a conducive market for the startup.

“To begin with, we will focus on Central and South Bangalore, and launch approximately 200 clinics in six months of operations in the city. Depending on the uptake by the consumer, clinicians, and allied stakeholders, we will plan the second phase of expansion to more remote corners of the city and beyond,” he stated in a release.

Co-founders of Meddo: Dr Naveen Nishchal and Saurabh Kochhar

Over the next few months, it plans on initiating dialogue with diverse medical stakeholders including doctors, diagnostic chains, technology solution providers based in the city. It will also be launching 20 fully branded and digitised medical centres within the first month of operation in Bengaluru, and mark its presence in ten cities in the next two years.

Founded in 2018, the Gurugram-based startup is a 360-degree connected health platform that transforms OPD clinics into fully digitised medical service centres. Meddo claims to have a network of over 250 clinics in Delhi NCR, with a network of over 400 general physicians, specialists, and super specialist doctors in its network in Delhi.

With first-hand reach to clinics and patients, it is now looking to tap in the heterogeneous mix of 10,000 independent OPD clinics in Bengaluru.

“Over years, we have built a strong understanding of patient needs and empathise with clinical priorities and limitations. Meddo works at bridging the gap between the two by scaling the infrastructure, technology and offering administrative support before and after the consultation to complete a patient and clinician’s journey,” the startup stated.

During the pandemic, the startup launched free COVID-19 care centres in Gurugram to help patients with mild to moderate symptoms.