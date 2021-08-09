How mobile apps are transforming the education system

The education industry has witnessed a massive transformation through the pandemic-induced lockdown. Education has ceased to be about lectures, notes, and homework, and is now about creativity, connectivity, and critical thinking.

What was once possible only inside the four walls of a classroom, is now accessible from any corner of the world. While technology has evolved rapidly, it has been extensively leveraged in the education industry only recently.

Technological advancements have made it possible to creatively portray information, a move that has made it significantly easier for students to grasp new concepts. There are now thousands of mobile apps created by hundreds of startups that use various creative methods to facilitate learning.

One of the most revolutionary tools of all time, mobile apps can teach students any new skill or concept with relative ease. Educational apps can add a lot of value and enhance the productivity of the learning process.

The tech-savvy generation of youngsters display more affinity towards newer and attractive methods that trump the traditional ways of studying. Mobile apps not only make the process more interactive but also less boring, which fascinates students and attracts them to their studies while boosting their efficiency at the same time. Their contribution to the education industry covers several aspects:

Faster Learning

The process of comprehension and learning depends upon the students’ cognitive learning styles. Educational apps act as alternate conduits to better facilitate learning.

Content is also rapidly evolving according to industry demands, which means there is no dearth of alternate learning methods anymore along with improved accessibility.

Accelerated Cognitive Development

The most noteworthy benefit of an educational app is the mental and intellectual stimulation it causes.

Critical thinking and problem-solving are two important aspects of learning that must develop when a student grows out of childhood into adulthood. Apps with good quality content can bring about such vital cognitive developments and motivate students to become more persistent in the process.

Evolving Educational Landscape

Mobile apps have not only changed the way of learning and grasping information but have also introduced a new standard against which all further progress will be measured. The best educational apps will lead the way forward and remain easily accessible to one and all.

If they are widely adopted and lauded by the students, their integration into the current educational framework could change the way we educate the next generation.

Virtual Learning

Students in this tech-driven era have had better access to smartphones and have indicated greater enthusiasm in moving away from classroom-based learning.

Using mobile apps for the same has not only helped students learn from any geographical location but has also helped them use the technology at their disposal in judicious ways. Since content is now at their fingertips, students can now dedicate more time to read up and understand their subjects better.

Enhanced Productivity

Educational mobile apps have freed up a lot of time for teachers as well. Custom-developed apps for educational institutions have saved a lot of paperwork for the teachers. The automation has reduced the burden on them and made other repetitive tasks, such as taking attendance and monitoring assignments, much easier to execute.

The physical distribution of study material, which was otherwise a task in itself, is now possible at the click of a button. Lesser time is wasted in reading it out during lectures as the material can now be disseminated earlier for the students to read.

Holistic Development

Taking the previous benefit forward, the prior reading by students frees up the precious lecture time for healthy discussions, debates, quizzes and other innovative ways of testing the students’ abilities.

This also encourages students to virtually interact with one another, patiently hear various other perspectives on the matter, and respect the other person’s opinions. This also contributes towards building their interpersonal skills, which are much needed in the real world.

Better Learning Outcomes

Since students can now pick their own pace of learning, the resulting outcome is significantly better. The switch from mundane pen-paper assignments and tedious homework regimes to online research-based assignments has triggered the students’ curiosity and inquisitiveness.

They are now encouraged to read up well on the subject, develop a train of logical explanations and coherently present it in their assignments. This is indeed a step forward in the right direction and promises great results.

The future of education belongs in the hands of technology-driven solutions. The evolving needs coupled with other unpredictable challenges, such as the pandemic itself, will continue to drive the adoption of technology at an accelerated pace. The improved quality of education will truly enhance the learning experience while ensuring a great learning curve. The use of mobile apps is expected to grow and presents a positive outlook for the education industry overall.

(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of YourStory.)