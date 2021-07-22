Zomato IPO allotment: Here's how you can check share application status

After getting a strong response to its initial public offering (IPO) from investors last week, food delivery company Zomato will finalise share allocation today.

The Zomato IPO was opened for subscription from July 14-16, and is likely to be listed on the stock exchange much before the planned date of July 27.

Investors keen to know whether shares of Zomato have been allotted to them or not - given that the IPO was subscribed 44 times across all categories - need to check the BSE or share registrar’s website.

On the official website of BSE, they need to go to the ‘status of issue application’ page and select the equity option. Select Zomato Limited on this page and put in the application and PAN number to know whether you have been allotted the shares or not.

Investors can also check the share allotment status on the online portal of Link Intime India Private Limited, the registrar for the issue.

The registrar, a Sebi-registered entity, is qualified to act as such and carry out the allotment process as per the prospectus. In the Select Company field, click on Zomato from the dropdown menu. Investors can then choose either PAN, Application Number, or DP Client ID or Account number/IFSC option. Enter details and click on the Search button to know whether shares were allotted to you or not.

The IPO of Zomato was priced in the range of Rs 72 to Rs 76 to raise Rs 9,375 crore - Rs 9,000 crore worth of fresh issue of equity shares and Rs 375 crore of a secondary share sale by InfoEdge. The company is eyeing a post-issue valuation of Rs 64,365 crore.

The IPO received very strong subscription from qualified institutional investors, non-institutional investors, and retail investors with each category being subscribed multiple times.

The company has already raised Rs 4,197 crore from anchor investors, which include marquee names such as Tiger Global, New World Fund, Fidelity, and domestic mutual funds such as HDFC, SBI, and Axis.

Zomato will be followed by many other leading Indian startups that are gearing up to go public. Fintech unicorn Paytm unveiled its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) where it announced plans to raise Rs 16,600 crore.

Others like Policybazaar, Mobikwik, Nykaa, and Ola have also announced their intention of going public.

