India Blockchain Alliance, Adfactors PR sign MoU to help the country lead the world in blockchain adoption

Non-profit India Blockchain Alliance (IBA) and public relations consultancy Adfactors PR today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster conversations around blockchain technology to see the country leads the world in its adoption.

In a statement, the firms said the MoU will help Adfactors PR and IBA "create a synergy among different stakeholders in the financial ecosystem, including businesses, industry leaders, technologists, and academicians to mainstream conversations around Blockchain, DLT, and cryptocurrency over the coming years."

IBA Founder Raj Kapoor said:

“With this partnership, IBA and Adfactors will align to see an India that leads the world in the adoption of blockchain technology that has transformed the economy and society to achieve significantly greater competitiveness, efficiency, service quality, social engagement, and employment. This partnership will support our vision to encourage the responsible adoption of blockchain technology by industry and governments across India as a means to drive innovation in service delivery across all sectors of the economy.”

IBA promotes evidence-based adoption of blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technologies (DLT) across public and private sectors. IBA is present in nine countries and has strategic tie-ups with global blockchain bodies, according to the statement.

"IBA is a key player in the process of creating a setting that will transform India into a global blockchain destination. The members will work harmoniously and in unison for the benefit of the individual and collective business development of blockchain companies," it added.

Adfactors PR Co-founder and Managing Director Madan Bahal said, “Our constant endeavour to assist businesses in a rapidly changing world has resulted in the launch of several industry-first practices. Adfactors PR is excited to partner with India Blockchain Alliance to drive industry conversation around yet another realm of technology that is core to reimagining the financial world and content disbursement in the coming years.”