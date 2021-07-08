Interactive coding platform Codedamn on Thursday said it raised an undisclosed pre-seed round from Antler India.

Founded in 2020 by 22-year-old entrepreneur and BITS Pilani graduate Mehul Mohan, Codedamn provides an interactive learn-to-code platform to first-time coders and experienced developers to learn, practice, build projects, and get instant feedback in real-time.

Codedamn, which is in the beta stage, already has tens of thousands of registered users and paying users from over 60 countries globally, the startup claimed.

According to an official release, the startup will use the investment to scale its tech infrastructure and collaborate with top instructors to develop new learning verticals.

Mehul — a self-taught developer who has been coding since he was 12-years-old — said,

“We are changing how people learn to code. Traditional coding boot camps provide high-quality education. However, they are expensive and accessible only to a few. On the other hand, free internet-based learning means poor quality control, unclear structures, and a lack of practice sessions."

Mehul Mohan, Founder, Codedamn

He added, "Yet programming is best learned when you implement things as you’re learning and not after. Our highly interactive coursework and live projects close the gap between theory and practice. Imagine learning about blockchain and deploying your first smart contract right as your course progresses!”

The platform not only helps users master industry-ready tech skills in an interactive way but also helps them build portfolios and showcase their proof of work to recruiters in a seamless manner.

Commenting on the investment, Rajiv Srivatsa, Partner at Antler, said,

“Codedamn is a grassroots solution for developing tech and talent at a global scale, cutting across backgrounds, infrastructure availability, and accessibility. Choosing to be a technology specialist means signing up for continuous, lifelong learning. As technologies continue to develop and new opportunities grow at an accelerating place, Codedamn has the potential to play the role of an enabler and an incubator within the global digital economy.”