Ola Electric opens early booking for its Ola Scooter at Rs 499

﻿Ola Electric﻿ on Thursday announced it has now opened up reservations for its Ola Scooter. The company said that consumers can reserve their Ola Scooter on olaelectric.com by paying a refundable deposit of Rs 499. Those who reserve now will get priority delivery, it said in a statement.

“India’s EV revolution begins today as we open reservations for our electric scooter, the first in our range of upcoming EVs. With its incredible performance, technology, and design, along with aggressive pricing, it will help accelerate the transition to sustainable mobility. India has the opportunity and potential to become the world leader in EVs, and at Ola, we are proud to lead this charge,” said Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO, Ola.

Prototype of the Ola Electric scooter

While Ola will reveal the features and price in the coming days, the company said it will be priced aggressively to make it widely accessible.

The company added that Ola Scooter has already won several prestigious awards, including the IHS Markit Innovation Award at CES and the German Design Award.

The first in the range of Ola electric two-wheelers, the Ola Scooter will roll out from the Ola Futurefactory — the world’s largest, most advanced, and sustainable two-wheeler factory built on a 500-acre site in Tamil Nadu, India.

Ola Electric is racing ahead to operationalise the first phase with two million annual capacity very soon, with the full capacity of 10 million annual vehicles to be completed next year.