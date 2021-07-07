Square Yards onboards over 5000 co-branded stores across India through its Preferred Partner Program

Gurugram-based integrated real estate startup Square Yards has onboarded over 5000 co-branded stores across top eight cities in India through its Preferred Partner program designed for the independent real estate agents and smaller agencies.

These partners will get preferred access to all products in Square Yards’ ecosystem such as exclusive inventory from grade A developers, mortgage platform, home furnishing and property management services.

Square Yards has identified these preferred partners from its existing 150,000 plus agent partners who have registered on its mobile based aggregation platform Square Connect.

Tanuj Shori, Founder and CEO of Square Yards, said,

“These agents are put into a proprietary gamified algorithm where they are scored on multiple parameters like the quality of their listings, customer interactions, transaction reporting and platform activities. The best of the lot get picked for the preferred partner program, and they get full branding and marketing support from us to boost their online and offline presence.”

Square Yards co-branded store

ALSO READ Proptech startup Square Yards forays into home furnishing, interior services

As per Tanuj, the proptech startup aims to take the number of these co-branded stores to 30,000 by the end of next financial year.

Sumit Jain, Chief Business Officer, Channel Management, added,

“We are building a business completely aligned with the smaller agents who have been underserved by industry innovation. When agents succeed, we succeed. That’s why we are committed to bringing groundbreaking technology and marketing solutions to help agents work smarter and faster.”

In a statement, the real estate firm said that there are close to 1.5 million independent real estate agents in India who contribute to roughly 70 percent of the new home sales, almost 100 percent of the existing home sales and 80 percent of all rental transactions in the country. These agents play a very critical and central role in the real estate transaction but they neither have the technological expertise, nor non-expensive marketing solutions to thrive, the statement added.

Square Yards agent tech claims to have opened a new realm for independent real estate professionals, allowing them to market their listings, source demand from the marketplace platform, have their own personalised websites with reviews and ratings, manage teams through an integrate CRM, facilitate online agreements through digital escrow, e-payments and e-signing and also interact with fellow brokers through integrated social networking features.

Besides this, agents are able to offer ancillary products like home loans, home furnishing and property management, helping them in providing touch points to their clients in the property buying process and also generate good income for themselves in addition to what they are earning by only selling or renting properties, the company said.