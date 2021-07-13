Stellar Value Chain Solutions, a tech-driven consumer supply chain company, has announced that it will invest Rs 200 crore to boost its e-grocery supply chain offerings in FY21-22.

The investment will help the company to set up 25 fulfilment and sort centres across the country in the current financial year to strengthen its ecommerce supply chain network.

Apart from setting up fulfilment and sort centres, Stellar Value Chain Solutions will invest in technology integration as well to enhance operational efficiency. The company will also infuse money into rolling out a fleet of electric vehicles (EV) to develop an EV-based transportation network to facilitate the e-grocery delivery.

Anshuman Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, Stellar Value Chain Solutions, said,

"Changed buying pattern of consumers and a sense of convenience has made e-grocery one of the attractive and highly competitive ecommerce segments. Our enhanced e-grocery supply chain will help companies develop a strong delivery backbone."

Representational image

ALSO READ How logistics company Holisol is providing end-to-end supply chain management solutions

In addition, Stellar Value Chain Solutions has developed a specialised module called Stellar Productivity Enhancement and Engineering Design (SPEED) to enhance agility and efficiency of the grocery fulfilment centres by adopting advanced technology and automation. SPEED is ideal for the e-grocery players aiming to boost performance of grocery fulfilment centre operations, reduce the overheads and fully utiliae the storage capacity of those centres.

Set up in 2016, Mumbai-headquartered Stellar said it has more than 12 million sq. ft. of Grade-A distribution centres, fulfilment centres, and transportation facilities across 30 cities, servicing 15,000 pin codes with 350 branches.

Its clientele includes more than 1,000 companies across various industries. Along with offering value chain transformation, the company provides tech-driven solutions for the supply chain, including express logistics, contract logistics, less-than-truckload transportation, temperature-controlled transportation, etc.

The company plans to develop 50 million sq. ft. of modern warehousing operations spread across over 40 logistics parks and 21 cities and run a cross-country fleet of 50,000 vehicles in all major formats of logistics. Stellar aims to bring India into the top five in the Global Logistics Performance Index.