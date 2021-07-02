How Tata Teleservices is helping drive continuity, resiliency, and growth for businesses

Over the last 100 years, businesses have suffered due to many major and minor disruptions such as transformational technology, systemic failures, geopolitical issues, and even wars. But the pandemic that struck the world in 2020 was an unparalleled event in the history of disruptions - one whose impact was felt across countries and sectors. The past year was all about survival and navigating the COVID-19 storm. Most organisations strived to be agile and stay on top of their game by building innovative solutions. Businesses had to relook at how they operated and according to a study by McKinsey & Company, in a matter of just a few months, the crisis accelerated digital transformation efforts by seven years.

And, just when you thought that things were starting to get better, the second wave of the pandemic ravaged the world. This year, survival is off the charts and small businesses are taking incremental steps towards growth by delivering highly differentiated solutions. But this is easier said than done. So, how can organisations stay ahead of their game?

Post continuity, focus on resiliency

Like humans, organisations must also adapt to a changing environment, overcome setbacks, and take adversity in stride. The organisations that stand out do so because of the way they responded to the crisis in the short term while their long-term strategic vision remained intact regardless. In other words, if you want to be a resilient business, you need to withstand, adapt, and thrive in the face of shocks whether they are internal or external and known or unanticipated.

In the event of an external incident, you need to enable business continuity by ensuring that operations and core functions continue and don't go offline. The third factor that can help an enterprise survive is incremental growth. You need to reach a stage where you seek expansion and additional options to create value and keep up with the times.

One of the most obvious sustainable changes business leaders can make is accelerating their shift to digital methods. Today with 'work from home' being the norm, there's an increased use of web conferencing, collaborations with other teams, automating processes, etc. The adoption of the right tools and services will be the key to business resiliency.

The right technology solutions to thrive in the new normal

The digital transformation journey is not an easy one. To be successful, it must be led by multi-disciplinary teams with a deep knowledge about the industry, business process expertise, and technology know-how focused on cloud adoption.

This is where Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS), a leading enabler of connectivity and communication solutions for businesses comes in. As one of the earliest ICT players in the country, its journey of over two decades has been focussed on market-first initiatives while embracing a customer-centric culture. The company has delivered the power of connectivity and have helped transform businesses, industries and the community with its pioneering spirit of innovation and unique customer value proposition that has been pivotal to setting several examples in this age of experience economy.

For business resiliency, TTBS offers a comprehensive suite of services which includes cloud-based solutions like Smartflo, cybersecurity and web conferencing as well as connectivity solutions like Smart Internet Lease Line, Smart VPN, SIP Trunk and SmartOffice.

Vishal Rally, Senior Vice President, Product and Marketing, Tata Tele Business Services says, “As business models are getting re-imagined with hybrid work environments, our overarching market strategy is to empower businesses with solutions which help build resilience, improve efficiency and productivity. Overall, we enable a better customer experience across channels in a secure, seamless and collaborative manner. We will continue to focus on bringing to market innovative solutions that would address the new normal.”

To ensure business continuity, TTBS has offerings like Internet Leased Line Connection, Web Conferencing Solutions, Smartflo, as well as IoT solutions like Asset Management, Fleet Management Tracking, School Bus Tracking and Workforce Management.

“Whenever we think of a service and solution provider, the only name that comes to mind is TTBS because it is one of the best we have in the market today. Timelines are critical in our BPO organisation and TTBS provides solutions with zero downtime, quality delivery, and reliable support,” says Sudhir Kumar, AVP, Globiva Services Pvt Ltd.

TTBS also supports business growth with its marketing solutions like Call Register Services, Digital Survey, Hosted IVR, Hosted OBD Service, Live Chat, SMS Solutions and Toll-Free Services.

Siddharth Dharmadhikari, Trustee of Chanakya Mandal Pariwar, a prestigious institution in Maharashtra, says, “Smartflo Cloud Communication is a wonderful product. It certainly lives up to the reliability associated with the Tata name. The entire line of TTBS teams involved are very supportive and their responses are always prompt. This has helped me streamline our incoming enquiry handling, create a seamless workflow, automate our processes and improve our productivity by leaps and bounds.”

Prepared to weather any crisis in the future

Now that your business has experienced the impact of global disruption, it is clear that you need a technology strategy that balances business resiliency, continuity and growth to survive and thrive in any environment.

Tata Tele Business Services continues to act as a digital catalyst to help SMEs in digital adoption and chart their digital journey by being their trusted ICT partner. What makes TTBS stand out is delivering the promised post-sale values while anticipating the customer needs, even before they face any challenge. With many industry-first offerings, be it Ultra Lola for the broking segment or SIP Channel on Demand for marketing and service use cases or SmartOfficeTM, which is literally an office in a box, the team has always believed in garnering customer's trust based on executing customer-first initiatives.

Simply put, TTBS simplifies digital transformation processes for SMEs enabling them to unleash their full potential, become future-ready and DO BIG.