US-India Business Council (USIBC) on Thursday held the first meeting of its AI Task Force, whose objective is to align and drive American and Indian leadership in the AI ecosystem and promote common AI concepts.

Adding new members to the task force, USIBC also announced Meta as the Co-chair of the USIBC AI Task Force.

Meta’s extensive industry knowledge and resources will play a key role in guiding initiatives that promote responsible and inclusive AI solutions for critical societal challenges, a media release said.

USIBC’s Task Force objective is to align and drive US and Indian leadership in the AI ecosystem, promote common AI concepts/principles within national and multi-stakeholder processes, and ensure the competitiveness of our industries to develop, leverage, and commercialise AI technologies for the benefit of each country’s democratic citizenries, the release said.

The event brought together industry leaders from advanced technology sectors such as logistics, semiconductor design and manufacturing, commercial electronics, biotechnology, telecommunications, space, defence, information technology, and financial services.

Furthermore, the event offered a platform for exploring cooperation and synergy in key areas critical to global growth, economic competitiveness, and national security, it said.

"Our AI Task Force marks a bold stride toward a future where AI not only revolutionises industries and lives but also reinforces free societies,” USIBC president Atul Keshap said.

“With unwavering commitment, USIBC spearheads this transformative journey alongside leading USIBC Board and Corporate members. As we navigate the newfound terrain of AI advancement, these collaborations underscore our resolve to ensure the great democracies can utilize technology in ways that strengthen the ties between our nations and support citizen-led prosperity,” he said.

The new members added to the AI Task Force are Bala Subramanian (Executive Vice President and Chief Digital and Technology Officer at UPS), Akash Shah (Chief Growth Officer and Global Head of Growth Ventures at BNY Mellon), and Inderpreet Sawhney (Group General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer, Infosys Limited).

Subramanian said this is an important group that creates strong partnerships between businesses and the governments of India and the United States. UPS has been a technology company for more than a century, and we're excited to share learnings from our AI journey, he said.

“As we advance our AI Task Force, we are thrilled to welcome these exceptional individuals to our esteemed AI Board Advisory Committee alongside Meta as the Co-chair of our AI Task Force. Their leadership and expertise will play a crucial role in shaping our strategic approach to AI, enabling us to navigate the challenges and opportunities across various sectors such as business, biotechnology, healthcare, logistics, and technology,” Keshap said.