Join us at YourStory's BFSI Leadership Summit

As India continues along its growth trajectory, the average level of prosperity among its populace and the degree of equitable distribution of wealth will, to a large extent, be determined by the scale of inclusive growth achieved.

In response to the evolving forces of customer expectations, regulatory requirements, technology, demographics, new competitors, and shifting economics, the BFSI industry is getting ready for the new innovative ideas and opportunities to deal with the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Underlining the roadmap for the BFSI Industry, YourStory Media Group is hosting a BFSI leadership Summit on 16 July 2021.

The BFSI Leadership Summit will be a virtual business-oriented and networking platform curated to discuss the imminent challenges in the BFSI sector. The conference will have a key focus on digital customer experiences, minimising cybersecurity threats, enhancing the customer journeys and accelerating technology innovation and transformation for BFSI reforms.

Join us as 100+ key senior-level IT leaders from BFSI, Ministry of Finance, and regulatory bodies involved in policymaking, procurement, and implementation of technology share their insights, stories, ideas, and more.

The Interview

A solo entrepreneur Amit Agarwal is considered by many as India's first professional tech blogger. Since 2004, he has been running Labnol, a technology blog that focuses on consumer software.

Over the years, Amit has built bespoke solutions that use the capabilities and the features of G-Suite to automate business processes and drive business productivity, including Mail Merge for Gmail and Document Studio. His Google add-ons have been deployed in some of the biggest companies and universities worldwide with over one million installations.

Editor’s Pick: App Friday

For many students, funding their education and managing their debts while studying abroad is no cakewalk. This called for a need to have a digital platform that provides an opportunity to fund your education or travel.

Founded by Ashish Bohora, Mokusei Intelligence’s vallued.ai app can help you fund your education and your escapades around the world. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Creating mobile-first multiplayer games

When Shruti Sarraf, who started coding at the age of eight and built HTML5 games, founded BlackLight Studio Games in 2012, gaming wasn't very popular in India. It started by creating classic games for mobile phones.

Now, is one of India’s fast-growing mobile gaming studios, with successes like Ludo SuperStar, Carrom SuperStar, and CallBreak to its name. Read more.

News & Updates

WhatsApp has launched a limited public beta test for its multi-device capability. According to an official statement, this feature will allow people to use WhatsApp on the phone and up to four other devices simultaneously.

A study of investors who completed the Zomato IPO application on Paytm Money showed that young first-time investors are driving demand for capital market instruments. The response from the investors for the Zomato IPO continues to grow as the subscription for the issue reached 4.80 times on the second day.

﻿Ola Electric﻿ on Thursday announced it has now opened up reservations for its Ola Scooter. It said customers can book their Ola Scooter by paying a refundable deposit of Rs 499. Those who reserve now will get priority delivery.

Vedantu is set to acquire a majority stake in Ahmedabad-based e-learning platform Pedagogy for an undisclosed amount. The deal will strengthen the former's presence in the hyper-competitive test prep segment currently dominated by Unacademy.

Reliance Industries in advanced talks to acquire local business listings platform JustDial, according to sources. The deal could be pegged at $800-900 million. JustDial is valued at about Rs 6,980 crore. ﻿RIL could end up owning close to 60 percent of JustDial post the deal.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

“A sound code is less about writing the code and more about the thought process which goes behind making it scalable.”

— Amit Agarwal, Founder, Labnol

