Vedantu to acquire majority stake in subscription-based test prep platform Pedagogy

Edtech soonicorn Vedantu is set to acquire a majority stake in Ahmedabad-based e-learning platform Pedagogy for an undisclosed amount.

The deal will strengthen the former's presence in the hyper-competitive test prep segment currently dominated by Unacademy.

Pedagogy operates on a subscription model and offers online courses and interactive digital books for students preparing for competitive exams. It converts physical books into interactive content, including chapters, practice questions, mock tests, etc.

Through this strategic partnership, Vedantu plans to make Pedagogy’s product accessible to its 40 million-plus students at an affordable price.

Vamsi Krishna, Co-founder and CEO, Vedantu, said, "In line with Vedantu's core mission of ensuring the best learning outcomes for our students, this partnership will provide our students with access to the best, highly interactive books and courses. Pedagogy has tremendous potential and aligns with our vision of making quality learning accessible and affordable to all students across the country."

Get connected to Pedagogy

This is Bengaluru-based Vedantu's second acquisition after Instasolv, a doubt-solving platform it bought out to increase its presence in small-town markets.

Founded in 2016, Pedagogy wants to disrupt the way students purchase and access books and course content while preparing for engineering, medical, and other entrance exams. Its Netflix-style offering consists of 175 books and courses and priced at Rs 199 per month.

Archin Shah, Founder and CEO, Pedagogy, said in a statement,

"This is a huge win for students on Vedantu, Pedagogy, and our partners. It will also help battle piracy and help propagate the consumption of official content. This is the first step in creating a legitimate and new-age distribution network. Pedagogy aims to be the largest platform to access digital books and is targeting onboard content creators across multiple segments.”

Get connected to Pedagogy

"We share the same core vision, and our deep ties with Vedantu will ensure students around the world get access to high-quality content at an affordable price," he added.

Last year, Pedagogy had raised $400,000 led by Inflection Point Ventures. Its acquisition allows Vedantu to not only spread its wings in the test prep market but also deliver more personalised learning outcomes to its students.

"Delivery and distribution are two significant areas of investment for us, and we will continue to look for inorganic acquisitions in these areas," Vamsi added.

Get connected to Pedagogy