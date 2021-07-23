Zomato, Paytm, others face temporary disruption after Akamai outage

Various online platforms in the country, including Zomato and Paytm, faced temporary disruption in services late Thursday evening due to a global outage at internet infrastructure company Akamai Technologies.

While some of the websites showed ‘can’t be reached’, others reflected ‘DNS failure’. A number of other international websites also suffered outage.

In a tweet around 10 PM IST, Akamai said it was experiencing a service disruption. It said it was actively investigating the issue, and clarified that this was not the result of a cyberattack on its platform.

In a later update at 10.42 PM IST, Akamai said it has implemented a fix for the issue, and based on current observations, the service is resuming normal operations.

"We will continue to monitor to ensure that the impact has been fully mitigated," it added.

Fintech major Paytm had tweeted that "some Paytm services are affected due to global outage at Akamai".

In a later tweet, Paytm said all its services "are back online and working smoothly like before."

Zomato too attributed the outage on its app to the "widespread Akamai outage". "Phew! We are back!" read its latest tweet.

Disney+Hotstar also said they’re trying to fix the glitch. “Due to an unexpected issue, you will not be able to access your favourite content. Our team is working on fixing this at the earliest. We regret the inconvenience caused," the OTT platform said in response to a post on Twitter.

Several users have reported outages on the internet outage tracker website DownDetector.

The disruption came just weeks after Akamai was at the heart of a major online outage that hit bank and airline websites on both sides of the Pacific. Akamai at that time said around 500 of its customers were briefly knocked offline on because of a problem with one of its online security products.

Last month too, several major websites across the world, including the UK government's Gov.uk, had crashed for some time due to an outage at global website hosting service Fastly. Fastly offers a service to speed up loading times for websites.

(With inputs from other media sources)