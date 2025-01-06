Table Space co-founder Amit Banerji passes away at 44
Amit Banerji (aged 44) co-founded Table Space, a co-working space provider, in 2017, and was looking to take the company public this year.
Amit Banerji, CEO and Co-founder of Table Space, a co-working space provider, has died of a heart attack, according to a report by VCCircle. He was 44 years old.
The news was corroborated by Apurva Chamaria, Global Head of Venture Capital & Startups at Google, in a post on X.
YourStory could not verify the development independently.
Table Space, which offers co-working spaces, was targeting a public listing this year and had hired Axis as a book runner, according to media reports.
The company was founded in 2017 by Banerji along with other co-founders, including Karan Chopra and Kunal Mehra, who currently act as the chief investment officer and president, respectively.
The company has raised about $163 million across five rounds. Its latest infusion was in August 2024, at a post-money valuation of $480 million, according to market intelligence firm Tracxn.
The startup ecosystem has seen a series of such unfortunate incidents in recent times.
Just a few weeks ago, Rohan Mirchandani, Co-founder of yoghurt brand Epigamia, had passed away due to cardiac arrest.
In October 2024, Rohan Malhotra, Cofounder and Managing Partner at early-stage venture investment firm Good Capital, passed away .
Image: LinkedIn
Edited by Swetha Kannan