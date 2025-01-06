Amit Banerji, CEO and Co-founder of Table Space, a co-working space provider, has died of a heart attack, according to a report by VCCircle. He was 44 years old.

The news was corroborated by Apurva Chamaria, Global Head of Venture Capital & Startups at Google, in a post on X.

Unfortunate news today morning. After the passing away of Rohan (good capital) and Rohan (Epigamia) recently, today morning #AmitBanerjee - Founder , #TableSpace passed away from heart attack. He was just 44. Table space was thinking about #IPO this year.



As #entrepreneurs and… — Apurva Chamaria (@a1purva) January 6, 2025

YourStory could not verify the development independently.

Table Space, which offers co-working spaces, was targeting a public listing this year and had hired Axis as a book runner, according to media reports.

The company was founded in 2017 by Banerji along with other co-founders, including Karan Chopra and Kunal Mehra, who currently act as the chief investment officer and president, respectively.

The company has raised about $163 million across five rounds. Its latest infusion was in August 2024, at a post-money valuation of $480 million, according to market intelligence firm Tracxn.

The startup ecosystem has seen a series of such unfortunate incidents in recent times.

Just a few weeks ago, Rohan Mirchandani, Co-founder of yoghurt brand Epigamia, had passed away due to cardiac arrest.

In October 2024, Rohan Malhotra, Cofounder and Managing Partner at early-stage venture investment firm Good Capital, passed away .

Image: LinkedIn