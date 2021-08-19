Here is how you can get Amitabh Bachchan’s voice on Amazon Alexa

The voice of Indian film industry icon, Amitabh Bachchan, will now be available on Amazon Alexa as his voice can now be added as a feature on Echo devices.

The users of Amazon Alexa can choose to add Amitabh Bachchan’s voice to the Echo devices and will be available at a price of Rs 149 per year.

According to a statement from the company, all a user needs to say is — “Alexa, introduce me to Amitabh Bachchan” to start the purchase and interact with Amitabh Bachchan’s voice, using the wake word ‘Amit ji’.

Amazon's AI assistant Alexa.

The celebrity experience features content handpicked by Amitabh Bachchan, which will include stories from his life, a selection of poems by his father, tongue twisters, motivational quotes, and more. In addition, customers can also ask for music, set alarms and get weather updates in Amitabh Bachchan’s signature style.

“Working with Amazon to introduce my voice on Alexa was a new experience in bringing together the magic of voice technology and artistic creativity. I am excited that my well-wishers can now interact with me via this new medium, and looking forward to hearing how they feel about this,” said Amitabh Bachchan.

To lend a fun element to this entire experience, user can ask “Amit ji, play songs from Kabhi Kabhi'' or “Amitji, Sholay ke gaane bajaiye”. Or one can even ask, “Amit ji, tell us a funny story” or “Amit ji, koi kavita sunaiye”. One can even receive birthday greetings in the voice of Amitabh Bachchan.

“At Amazon and Alexa, we consistently innovate on behalf of our customers, and building the Amitabh Bachchan celebrity voice experience with one of India’s most iconic voices has been a labour of love. Creating the world’s first bi-lingual celebrity voice required us to invent and re-invent across almost every element of speech science – wake word, speech recognition, neural text-to-speech and more,” said Puneesh Kumar, Country Leader for Alexa, Amazon India.