[Funding alert] Account intelligence platform B2Brain raises $1M from Ideaspring Capital, Arka Venture Labs

B2Brain, an early-stage B2B SaaS startup, on Thursday announced that it has raised $1 million in its seed from Ideaspring Capital and Arka Venture Labs

"Ideaspring is very excited to partner with B2Brain on their journey to become a universal account intelligence platform for inside sales teams. Today, B2B companies are targeting enterprise deals via inside sales, and B2Brain is solving a big pain point for these teams. This market has expanded multi-fold since the pandemic as sellers have largely gone remote. Sales reps need account-based intelligence in order to be more effective with customers. We were impressed with customer love for B2Brain, and look forward to partnering with them and helping them achieve their vision," said Naganand Doraswamy, Managing Partner, Ideaspring Capital.

Powered by AI, B2Brain scours the internet and automatically provides sales teams with relevant, personalised talking points for their pitches, all integrated within their CRM systems.

"We are stoked to see how quickly modern sales teams adopt B2Brain. Manual account research is still tedious, messy, and non-scalable. Traditional search engines like Google were not built for salespeople and hence are very limiting," said Sridhar Ranganathan, CEO and Cofounder, B2Brain.

"With B2Brain, we want to shift the focus for SDRs and sales reps from mind-boggling account research to focusing on their pitch and talk track. With the fresh round of investment from Ideaspring, we plan to scale up our go-to-market and invest in making the platform more robust," he added.

“Sales tech stack is undergoing a massive transformation. B2Brain is building a fantastic global business targeted at inside sales professionals, the fastest-growing segment of B2B sales. Arka backs entrepreneurs who use deep technology to solve hard and impactful problems. We are thrilled to work with the tenacious and gritty team at B2Brain,” said Radhesh Kanumury, Managing Partner, Arka Venture Labs.