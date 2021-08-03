﻿Flipkart﻿'s Shopsy app, which helps small sellers launch their online business, has announced the launch of a zero commission marketplace model.

A statement from Flipkart said this will organise and bring smaller sellers across fashion, grocery, and home categories online, while also amplifying their products, especially across Tier II cities and beyond.

According to Flipkart, around 70 percent come from Tier II and Tier III cities. With Shopsy, it aims to scale this to 90 percent. Flipkart believes gamification along with social commerce features will help it achieve this mission. One such feature is “Shop & Earn”, where users will be able to unlock higher incentives on achieving a certain weekly/monthly target. This kind of gamification will further lead to virality and evangelisation for fringe ecommerce customers, it noted.

Shopsy has already onboarded more than two lakh users. With the onset of the festive season, the platform aims to keep accelerating its growth over the next two months by ramping up features and offerings.

Prakash Sikaria, Senior Vice President - Growth and Monetization, Flipkart, said,

“Our vision with Shopsy is to enable digital commerce for everyone across India. We have received an overwhelming response and are further looking to enable several initiatives on the platform to accelerate growth. Shopsy is growing 100 percent week on week.”

Shopsy users can share catalogues of 15 crore products offered by Flipkart sellers over social media and communication apps. The ecommerce major believes this will democratise digital commerce.

According to Flipkart, it has launched several initiatives to promote social commerce in the country. Among these, sellers are leveraging Flipkart’s ad tech platform to complement the zero-commission strategy. Additionally, its low cost logistic network and affordability programs like ‘Flipkart Pay Later’ are two other key levers that would act as game changing catalysts in the context of social commerce, it noted.