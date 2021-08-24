[Funding alert] Breathe Well-being raises $5.5M in Series A round led by Accel

Breathe Well-being, a digital therapeutics startup focused on Type 2 diabetes, has raised $5.5 million in Series A round of funding led by Accel Partners, with participation from General Catalyst and Scott Shleifer, Global MD, Tiger Global.

According to a statement from the startup, the funding also witnessed the exit of angel investors where they saw a 30x returns along with ESOP plan for the employees. Breathe Well-being will use this capital for product development and team expansion.

On the funding received, Rohan Verma, Co-founder & CEO, Breathe Well-being, said,

“Our mission is to help one million Indians reverse Type 2 Diabetes by 2025. We are focusing on enhancing patient experience by scaling our technology platform, strengthening medical & coaching academy, community protocols and game design.”

Breathe Well-being has previously raised funding from 3One4 Capital, Ashish Gupta (ex-Helion MD), Suhail Sameer (CEO, BharatPe), Rajesh Sawhney (GSF Ventures), Stanford Angels, and Y Combinator.

The founders of Breathe Well-being, which was founded in 2020, say reversing chronic conditions like diabetes requires personalised lifestyle changes across diet, fitness, and mental wellness. Rohan is a certified CrossFit L2 trainer and a mindfulness coach, while co-founder Aditya Kaicker is an ACE-certified behavioral health coach.

Radhika Ananth, Vice President, Accel, said,

“Their execution demonstrated the best-in-class customer engagement and retention, something that we have never seen before in the chronic care category in India.”

Breathe Well-being’s key platform is the Online Diabetes Reversal Programme and the startup claimed that over 95 percent patients showed HbA1c level reduction of more than 10 percent and more than 90 percent patients with completely stopped or reduced medications.

Aditya Kaicker, Co-founder & Chief Program Officer, Breathe Well-being, said,

“We want to become the most trustworthy healthcare company in the world. The “No Outcome, No Pay” policy is a testimony to our commitment of delivering health outcomes and improving our patient’s lives.”

In the long-term, Breathe wants to extend its digital therapeutic offerings to other chronic conditions, such as hypertension, PCOS, gut disorders, etc.

