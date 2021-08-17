[Funding alert] CreatorStack raises $2M in seed round led by Accel

CreatorStack, a market network for digital creators, has raised a seed funding of $2 million from Accel. The round also saw participation from On-Deck’s The Runway fund, PointOne Capital, and Wekan, alongside angels active in the media, entertainment, and future of work sectors, notably Kumar Akash (SVP Growth - Hotstar).

The startup said it will use these funds to continue building a world-class creator-centric platform.

Deobrat Singh, Co-founder, CreatorStack, said, “We are in the beginning of a new world, where the content gatekeepers of yesterday will become irrelevant. There are different entities involved in a creator's success - fans, teams, investors, brands. We can unlock huge monetary value by providing a trusted way for all these entities to authentically collaborate together through data and insights. We are starting by enabling creators to own their own audience by building their communities and engaging their audience in new and unique ways. Through this, we are creating authentic and new social graphs that aren’t easily duplicated or subsumed by platforms like Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, etc. As a result of which the creators remain in control and have a direct relationship with their audience.”

Co-founders (L-R): Kevin William David, Nachiketas Ramanujam and Deobrat Singh

CreatorStack, based in India and the USA, runs a market network that helps digital creators to create content, engage with their fans, brands, and investors; and monetise their time.

Founded in 2020 by Deobrat Singh, Kevin William David, and Nachiketas Ramanujam, the company has over 1000+ beta signups from content creators and it has started working closely with a small group of creators to build a compelling product.

Dinesh Katiyar, Partner, Accel, added,

“With the rapid growth of the global creator economy, creators are emerging as small businesses, in need of sustainable monetisation models. With its well designed, innovative product and a great team for execution, Creatorstack is well-poised to leverage this macro-dynamic shift like no other existing platform.”

CreatorStack has also announced two key appointments to its leadership team:

Ankit Acharya joins as Director of Strategy and Business. He will lead the business development and creator partnerships worldwide, by focusing on building strong relationships with creators, brands, agencies, and influencers worldwide. In his earlier stint, Ankit led communications and the founders' office at Bounce.

Puneet Jain joins as Director of Product. Apart from leading core product initiatives, he will be instrumental in building a product that's valuable and compelling to use. He comes from Cred where he firsthand experienced how gamification and growth were correlated.