[Funding alert] NOTO raises Rs 4 Cr in pre-Series A round from VC firms, actor John Abraham

﻿NOTO﻿ , a low-calorie, high-protein ice cream and real fruit popsicles brand, Tuesday said it raised Rs 4 crore in a pre-Series A round, which saw participation from a group of investors, including Titan Capital, Rockstud Capital, actor-producer John Abraham, WEH Ventures, and a few more angel investors.

NOTO has six flavours for popsicle fans. These low-calorie offerings have zero added sugar. The flavours are made with 40 percent real fruit (unsweetened), apple concentrate, Vitamin C, and prebiotic fibre.

Speaking on the funding, Varun Sheth, Co-founder, NOTO, said,

"It's been two years of hard work and sleepless nights, so it's really encouraging to see others share your vision and put their faith in you. We're very excited about this fundraise because it gives us a runway to achieve bigger things, and we are grateful to everyone who has made it possible."

“After our investment in sport, Priya and I are identifying health and fitness businesses that have growth potential and which align with our lifestyle, and NOTO is one such business. We see NOTO as the leading healthy ice cream in the industry with strong promoters and on-point branding. We are excited about the strategic expansion plans to key cities and want to be part of the NOTO growth story,” added John Abraham.

Indians have a strong sweet craving, but they also wish to reduce their sugar intake for health reasons. NOTO claims to provide a healthier, guilt-free alternative. Founded by husband-wife duo Varun and Ashni Sheth in 2018, the brand has sold over five lakh units and served over 30,000 customers with delighted scoops of low-calorie ice cream.

Abhishek Agarwal, Managing Partner, Rockstud Capital, said,

"There has been an acceleration in consumers' preference towards healthier desserts. NOTO, with its calibrated product offerings, is well placed to cater to this rising demand. It is a brand that aims to revolutionise the way people consume ice creams without compromising on taste."