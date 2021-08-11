[Funding alert] Software solutions provider Nirmata raises $4M in pre-Series A led by Z5 Capital

San Jose and Bengaluru-based Nirmata has raised $4 million in pre-Series A funding to further accelerate the growth of Kyverno. The new investment was led by Z5 Capital, with participation from Uncorrelated Ventures, Samsung Next, Benhamou Global Ventures (BGV), and angel investors Saqib Syed and BV Jagadeesh.

Nirmata is a software solutions provider for governance, compliance, security, and automation of production Kubernetes workloads and clusters. It is the creator of Kyverno, the policy engine designed for Kubernetes.

Since the beginning of 2021, Kyverno’s adoption soared to over six million downloads, with a growing number of users, including Novartis, The New York Times, Duke Energy, TriNet, Grofers, and others. It is also used by open-source projects like Flux, KubeArmor, etc.

In May 2021, Nirmata Policy Manager for Kyverno (PMK) was launched to streamline the adoption of Kyverno across multiple clusters and facilitate Policy-as-Code practices by enabling the deployment of Kyverno policies across fleets of clusters using GitOps workflows.

With this new investment, the startup will scale its product and operations to support the Kyverno community and establish an engineering team in India and grow its sales and marketing to accelerate its adoption.

“Kubernetes gives a lot of flexibility in the way workloads are deployed. Yet developers may not know 80 percent of what needs to be configured nor should they. Kyverno gives users the ability to focus on what matters — their workloads and applications — by aiding the adoption of Kubernetes policies rather than requiring users to learn and adopt new ones,” said Jim Bugwadia, CEO, Nirmata.

As enterprises accelerate their adoption of cloud technologies, Nirmata’s Kyverno is providing the essential method with native tools and language to secure containers for enterprises deploying resources in cloud environments.

"As enterprises adopt cloud applications and Kubernetes, applying and managing security policies is becoming increasingly challenging. With Kyverno and Policy Manager for Kyverno (PMK), Nirmata offers a simple and elegant Kubernetes Native Policy management approach to secure cloud applications. We are excited to support Nirmata in its mission to help customers solve their Kubernetes governance, compliance, and automation challenges," added Arun Ramamoorthy, Founding Partner, Z5 Capital.