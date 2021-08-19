Noida-based HealthCare atHOME acquires SuVitas

Noida-based healthtech company ﻿HealthCare atHOME (HCAH)﻿ has acquired Hyderabad and Bengaluru-based SuVitas Holistic Healthcare for an undisclosed amount.

With this deal, SuVitas becomes a 100 percent subsidiary of the HCAH. This acquisition will help HCAH to build India’s largest and most clinically accomplished chronic, and pre- and post-hospital focused healthcare delivery platform that acts like a ‘hospital outside of the hospital', the company said in a statement.

Started in 2012, HealthCare atHOME (HCAH) is a Noida-based startup that delivers healthcare services, including ICU, step-down beds, post-operative care, nursing, physiotherapy, attendant services, and elderly care.

Vivek Srivastava, Co-founder and CEO, HCAH, said:

“Since inception, we have catered to over 20 lakh patients, including about 10 lakh patients during the COVID-19 time. Currently, we cater to about 1.5 lakh patients in a month. We have a presence in over 70 cities."

Vivek Srivastava, Co-founder and CEO, HCAH

ALSO READ How COVID-19 accelerated funding in Indian healthcare sector

With SuVitas running centres at Bengaluru and Hyderabad, this acquisition will help the company scale across south India. And the company's intent is to take this business to 1,500 beds in the next four to five years. "In revenue terms, we expect to move up from over Rs 100+ crore currently to about Rs 800-1,000 crore in the next four to five years using both organic and inorganic strategies,” added Vivek.

After seeing healthcare at Home UK, IIT-ISB graduate Vivek Srivastava realised that India, too, was in a need to adopt a similar concept. In 2012, he founded HCAH along with Gareth Jones, Chairman of Dabur India Anand Burman; Gaurav Burman, Director of Dabur International; and Charles Walsh, Founder of Healthcare at Home UK.

Antra Bhargava, CEO of SuVitas, added that transition care is that part of the healthcare industry that bridges tertiary and home healthcare. "That is the precise reason why SuVitas was conceptualised. Given the obvious synergies and the HCAH vision for India, all of us at SuVitas are excited to merge with HCAH India” she added.