[Funding alert] Healthtech startup NeoDocs raises pre-seed round from Y Combinator, 9Unicorns and Titan Capital

AI-enabled healthtech platform NeoDocs, has raised an undisclosed amount in pre-seed round led by 9Unicorns along with Y Combinator and Titan Capital. Other investors that participated in the round include Gemba Capital, Prophetic Ventures, Rohit MA (Founder, Cloudnine Hospitals), Ramakant Sharma (Founder, LivSpace), Abhishek Goyal (Founder, Tracxn), Bain & Co. partners Arpan Sheth and Prashant Sarin, Nipun Goyal (Founder, LikeMinds), Sumit Chhazed (Founder, Oto Capital) and Dr. Rohit Srivastava (HOD, Biosciences & Biomedical Engineering, IIT Bombay), among others.

Founded by IIT Bombay alumni Nikunj Malpani (ex-Bain & Co.), Anurag Meena (3X Med-tech entrepreneur) and Pratik Lodha (ex-Pwc), NeoDocs lets one order instant lab tests on their smartphone. The platform essentially transforms users’ smartphones into a mini lab – one can simply take the test, click a picture, and instantly receive the results on their phone. Currently, NeoDocs has tests covering panels including hydration, pH levels, sleep, energy, mood, skin, liver health, kidney health, ketones, UTI, immunity, etc.

Speaking on the fund raise, Nikunj Malpani, Co-founder and CEO, NeoDocs, said,

“Testing is shifting to an at-home, instant and high frequency model. And this shift has been further catalysed by the pandemic. NeoDocs lets people take control of their health into their own hands, quite literally.”

Anurag Meena, Co-founder and COO, NeoDocs, added, “Most common nutritional deficiencies that Indian adults grapple with are due to inadequate consumption of proteins, vitamin D, iron, vitamin B12 and folate. Majority of these people never get to know about this.”

Co-founders of Neodocs (L-R )Anurag Meena(COO), Pratik Lodha(CTO), Nikunj Malpani, Co-founder and CEO, NeoDocs

“The tech is now ready to track your biomarkers at home, using your smartphone” added Pratik Lodha, Co-founder and CTO, NeoDocs.

Commenting on the investment, Dr. Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Co-founder and Managing Director, 9Unicorns, commented,

“NeoDocs’s proprietary AI engine offers a great value proposition for both consumers and the healthcare industry at large. While the state-of-the-art, first-of-its-kind product caught our eye, it was the futuristic yet attainable vision of the founding team that clinched the deal for us. Their strategies are well aligned to address the need gaps in diagnostic testing market. We are delighted to support such a dynamic, disruptive startup like theirs and will provide 360-degree to their growth journey.”