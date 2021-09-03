Recruiting in the new world of work

The work and workplace we knew before the pandemic—which disrupted every industry and business across the world—is now part of a distant past. As business models transitioned from physical to remote or hybrid, employees’ expectations altered to a large degree as well. Consequently, organisations can be seen redesigning their existing capabilities/skills needed to ensure business continuity and growth for the present and future.

As a result, the entire recruitment lifecycle has evolved beyond what we thought possible within a short span of time. Further, virtual recruiting and onboarding came with a number of challenges as well as changes.

This included overhauling various elements within the recruitment process, such as adoption of virtual recruiting technologies, deeper focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion, and looking beyond geographical or regional boundaries to build a more resilient talent pool.

A changing workplace

The changing trends in workplace culture, adoption of new technologies, and virtualisation of work have resulted in the emergence of new jobs and consequently new skill requirements to stay relevant and marketable.

This ‘new normal’ way of business has opened up new avenues for the employable population to switch employers or even career paths, which may not have been possible before.

Remote working has created a platform for second career options for women, gig workers, and the differently abled, while the disintegration of location- or geography-based work profile has expanded the job market. In fact, organisations believe it is a candidates’ market currently, and a war of talent is on, what with candidates having multiple offers to choose from.

Traditional hiring through in-person interviews is now a thing of the past. It is therefore imperative for hiring managers as well as candidates to find a common meeting ground in the digital space.

This would, in turn, prove to the organization that they have the right candidature. As a result, a number of businesses are now undertaking virtual recruitment drives across roles.

Virtual interviewing comes with its own set of challenges for candidates, ranging from lack of confidence, casual home surroundings acting as distraction during interview rounds, or facing internet connectivity or technical issues.

“Be Yourself” should be the mantra here. It is vital that the employer sees the “real” you as the same person who would show up at work too.

If done the right way, virtual recruitment can be hugely successful. In the absence of face to face interactions, the below mentioned checks and balances will help to get the process right:

Setting the right ambience

Candidates must ensure that the space they are planning to use for their virtual interview has sufficient light, uninterrupted internet connectivity, appropriate camera placement, minimal or no background noise or distractions.

Mindset of a conversation/dialogue/discussion

It is important to be relaxed, yet alert, during a virtual interview. Candidates often become nervous due to the inability to gauge the hiring manager’s body language through a teleconferencing medium.

To deal with this, it is essential to be clear to oneself that both you and the potential employer are looking for the best fitment out of this job interview.

Be prepared

This includes brushing up on your skills, reading up on the company, its values, goals, and any recent major events (if any) the company was involved in. Have your queries regarding any aspect of the job or organisation ready beforehand. Also, be well versed with your resume content.

Communicate confidence

Keep your answers simple and to the point – support them with examples. It is good to have the interaction through video call. This can help you relate better with the interviewer and also give the interviewer an opportunity to evaluate you on the way you talk, sit, and maintain eye contact.

Project a positive attitude

Emphasise on the different skills that are relevant for the current opening that you have learnt or enhanced in your previous employment. Mention the key experiences gained, your professional and personal development, and what is it that you are looking to gain from the job position you have applied for.

To sum it up

Undoubtedly, new-age virtual hiring plays an integral role in minimising business disruption and making people adapt to changing needs. Virtual recruitment, which was born out of necessity amidst a crisis, is slowly becoming the go-to method to keep the ball rolling.

Recruiters are now implementing new strategies such as hack-e-thons, no resume campaigns, video profiles, women in tech hiring, etc.— all very well received by potential candidates.

But besides everything else, the key factors that keep the process intact are adaptability, transparency, right infrastructure and an open mindset to explore the right role and an appropriate opportunity.

