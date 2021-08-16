Shyplite Surge: How to steer your e-commerce business towards success

The pandemic came with a reality check for many firms. But for the e-commerce sector, it opened a world of opportunities. As the country found itself locked, customers started to look to shop on e-commerce platforms and online direct-to-consumer channels, boosting sales and increasing demand.

Even as many smaller businesses started using the D2C model as a way to survive in the market populated by giants, there are some firms who still find this move daunting. For them, having a fool-proof, future-ready business strategy is essential.

Addressing e-commerce needs

In an effort to showcase how businesses can make the most of the current e-commerce market, Shyplite is hosting its first-ever virtual mega summit, Shyplite Surge 1.0, in association with YourStory from August 19-21.

The three-day summit is dedicated to answer questions and gather insights across three main business verticals – e-commerce, cross-border and logistics. The event will host over 20 eminent industry leaders, market veterans and entrepreneurs from the e-commerce and supply chain ecosystem, who will be sharing their views and strategies in thought leadership sessions, training and masterclasses.

Why should you be a part of the summit?

Free enrollment: Get insights to grow your business without having to spend at all.

Advice from industry experts: Discover answers to all your worries through live sessions with acclaimed industry pioneers from the e-commerce industry.

Learn how to set up your business: Attend the sessions and learn more about the different facets of the industry.

Get exciting deals: Get access to various discounts and offers from the sponsors and brands participating.

Recorded sessions for future use: Revisit the concepts discussed at your perusal and apply them to your business.

What to expect on Day 1:

The first day of the event, set to take place on August 19 from 3 pm onwards, will deep-dive into the world of e-commerce and how you can leverage your business with a sound strategy. The seminar will give attendees an overview on how to get started with e-commerce selling with the right strategies and partners in place, how to raise fundings for their start-up and how agile transformations can future-proof your e-commerce business in this changing era.

The session will highlight:

The road to D2C funding: There are many factors that companies must keep in mind to secure funding in a challenging business environment. This session will have Bhavna Suresh, Co-Founder & CEO at 10club talk about her lessons on the road to funding and what upcoming e-commerce entrepreneurs should expect. Panel discussion on right business strategies: As the demand rises, so does the need for better business strategies. To make the most of this surge, our panel discussion with experts will cover insights on the current market, understanding of the needs of new buyers and sellers, best practices and technology to improve efficiency. Masterclass and AMA: The upcoming festive season is going to be the busiest time of the year. This masterclass will be a detailed discussion on how businesses can keep up with the festive rush and make the most of it. The masterclass will then lead to an AMA, where attendees will be allowed to ask their questions.

Speaker Lineup: Bhavna Suresh, Co-Founder & CEO at 10club; Anshuman Jain, Sr Agency Partner Manager at Shopify; Punit Gupta, Founder and CEO at Easyecom; Manmeet Singh, Director Growth and E-commerce Leader at Cashfree; Lakshdeep Rajput, Founder and CEO at Searchtap; Ankit Sharma, Partner at N+1 Capital; Parinay Itkan, Founder and COO at Shyplite; Apeksha Jain, Founder and Chief Confiturier at The Gourmet Jar; Bhavik Vasa, Founder & CEO at GetVantage; Sunil Tulsiani, Managing Partner at Prodigitz and Mohit Sadaani, Co-founder at The Moms Co.

