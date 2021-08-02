Startup news and updates: daily roundup (August 2, 2021)

Edtech unicorn Unacademy has raised $440 million in a new round of funding led by Singapore's Temasek along with other existing backers like Softbank Vision Fund, General Atlantic, and Tiger Global Management.

The new round will increase the valuation of the startup to $3.44 billion, an increase of 70 percent from $2 billion in December last year.

Apnaklub, a Bengaluru-based B2B wholesale platform for consumer goods (FMCG), has announced that it has raised $3.5 million in a seed round from Sequoia Capital India’s Surge, bringing the total funds raised so far to $5 million.

Co-founder and COO Manish Kumar said the funding will enable the startup to expand across more rural areas in India as well as increase its range of services and products for its partners.

In a first of its kind move, fintech unicorn Pine Labs plans to annually "recruit, train, and employ" at least three Asian games athletes and/or Olympians from the past.

Pine Labs plans to "provide a safe landing" to athletes in their post-sports careers. This is the first time that a startup would be offering jobs to sportspeople.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch e-RUPI, a person and purpose-specific digital payment solution, on Monday via video conferencing, his office said.

e-RUPI is a QR code or SMS string-based e-voucher, which is delivered to the mobile of the beneficiaries, a statement said.

Image credit: The official Twitter handle of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 for India

A brave and determined Indian women's hockey team etched its name in the history books by entering the Olympic Games semifinals for the first time, stunning three-time champions and world no. 2 Australia 1-0 in an intense last-eight tie here on Monday.

A day after the Indian men's team entered the Olympic semifinals following a 49-year gap, the world no. 9 women's side also produced a phenomenally gritty performance to make their way into the last four.