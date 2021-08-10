Whatfix acquires Nittio Learn to advance its training capabilities

﻿Whatfix﻿, a SaaS company, today announced the acquisition of Nittio Learn, a learning management system, amid a groundbreaking quarter.

According to a statement, the acquisition comes on the heels of Whatfix’s most successful quarter to date, achieving quarterly growth of 100 percent on a year-on-year basis for the past two consecutive trailing quarters.

Khadim Batti and Vara Kumar, Co-founders, Whatfix

Nittio Learn is used by South Asia’s largest ecommerce and retail companies to train their employees. Its co-founders, Gagandeep Josan and Aravindan Rs, along with their team, have joined Whatfix.

The acquisition will advance the company’s application training capability by making learning more personalised, adaptive and richer, it said it the statement.

Nittio Learn's toolset, including additional content options, assessment capabilities, and training course allocation, works holistically with Whatfix.

New learners will now experience a drastically reduced ramp up time, which is a core value proposition that Whatfix is offering to its customers.

In a conversation with YourStory, Khadim Batti, Co-founder and CEO, Whatfix, said,

“As the workplace has increasingly moved to remote working over the last year, employees have become more dependent on enterprise software, adding to the importance of digital adoption. Strengthening our product portfolio is an obvious priority for us. We have acquired Nittio Learn as it will advance Whatfix’s application training capability by making learning more personalised, adaptive and rich.”

He explained that Nittio Learn helps Learning and Development (L&D) teams build learning experiences that support digital workers, rapidly deploy training with reduced training turnaround times.

Nittio Learn is an Upekkha (SaaS accelerator) portfolio company. Upekkha connected the Whatfix team to the Nittio Learn founders.

“Since day one when we met, we could see both product and culture fit. It was very interesting for us to find that Nittio Learn founders had spent 5+ years serving the same target persona as ours,” added Khadim.

He says Whatfix is on a strong growth trajectory and is a critical part of India’s startup ecosystem. With the $90 million Series D funding round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Whatfix's valuation has increased 3X in the last 15 months.

“We are using the funds to continue growing our stronghold in the US market, while also accelerating global expansion into new markets such as Asia Pacific and Europe,” adds Khadim.

Over the last year, Whatfix has added 130+ enterprise customers including Center State Bank, Vivial, AkzoNobel, Ciena, Aurecon, and more, adding additional support for desktop and mobile applications, in addition to browser applications.

Khadim says since remote work has become the norm, Whatfix’s game-changing Digital Adoption Platform has enabled organisations to drive speed and efficiency in their adoption of new technology offerings.

“As an Indian SaaS startup in the Digital Adoption Platform space, we are excited to continue our leadership in this landscape.”