At Cisco LaunchPad Showcase Day, startups from Cohort of 2021 will demonstrate pathbreaking solutions and get onboard the scale-up journey

In 2016, leading networking organisation Cisco India launched Cisco LaunchPad with the mission to propel deeptech startups who have the potential to do big in terms of addressing some of the pressing challenges of the modern world by leveraging Cisco's cutting-edge technologies.

This year, the program received more than 600+ applications from various industry verticals including but not limited to security, networking, transportation and logistics, edtech, futuristic tech, customer experience, healthcare, incident management, oil and gas, energy and utility, IoT, agritech, mobility, analytic and cloud. Out of the 600, seven startups have made it to the Cohort of 2021 of Cisco LaunchPad.

Talking about the cohort, Sruthi Kannan, Program Head, Cisco LaunchPad says, “2020-21 has been a rollercoaster ride for us. We, along with our startups, not only touched the lives of millions by co-creating marquee solutions in a horizontal landscape, but also made the right mark on how to stay relevant and top of your game defying all odds."

She adds, "On a program level, we have seen startups gaining significant investor interests and investments, joint-deployment of solutions across industries, solid strategic alliances with academia and partner communities, among others. We are actively pursuing a virtual acceleration model and are open to working with startups across the country."

Meet the innovative startups

Here are the selected startups and their unique solutions:

Seashore Networks - Founded by Ankit Dixit, Seashore Networks creates protocol processing software through which ecosystem players can craft an end-to-end solution that makes the cellular network backbone accessible and affordable for enterprise IT. Smart Ship Hub - Joy Basu and Captain Harminder launched Smart Ship Hub as a remote vessel and fleet management that uses sensors, Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data and Machine Learning (ML) algorithms to help fleet owners, operators, charter parties, ports, insurers, ship suppliers, brokers and agents track, monitor, control and predict multiple operational parameters. Sensegrass - Sensegrass, with its AI+ML interface, is trying to disrupt contemporary farming techniques to enable farmers to manage farms efficiently. Founded by Lalit Gautam and Rahul Gundala, the startup has developed a platform to monitor soil health, fertiliser conditions and other environmental factors to provide real-time data to end users. LetzConnect - Founded by Praveen Ganesh and Aarati Ghana Shyam, LetzConnect Technologies’ Virtual University Block (VUB) is one of India's largest intranet and networking platforms for colleges that is a culmination of an intranet, virtual classroom and a Learning Management System (LMS). It analyses each student and provides custom-made learning content, along with various value-added features like five million e-contents, certification courses, government scholarships, higher education opportunities and more. Tranzmeo - Founded by Safil Sunny, Tranzmeo's T-Connect OneView is India's first complete comprehensive solution that can remotely monitor complete pipeline infrastructure 24x7 and provide highly accurate insights in real-time. It is a low-cost maintenance system with zero power requirement that provides 100x protection with 60 percent cost savings. Senseforth.ai - Shridhar Marri, Krishna Kadiri and Ritesh Radhakrishnan came together to start Senseforth.ai, a full-stack conversational AI solutions provider that is building smart virtual assistants and voice bots with transactional capabilities. It recently got selected by the Indian government to build voice assistants and chatbots for the nation’s official app platform Umang. LetsVing - Founded by Amitabh Patney and Aditya Pisupati, LetsVing is an Enterprise SAAS solution to revolutionise and turbocharge collaboration for the hybrid work environment. The Ving Interface enables immersive, cross-platform video conferencing on any OEM camera to enable a magical meeting user experience across every room.

Helping startups scale exponentially

Over the years, from contact centre operations to healthcare, aviation excellence to agri revolution, asset tracking to maritime and more, Cisco and startups have made joint deployments of some of the cutting-edge solutions across the length and breadth of the country and beyond.

Selected startups get access to a wide gamut of Cisco resources and technologies, industry mentors, investor connect opportunities, ready-made and validated markets, and global visibility.

Saravanan N.G., Leader, Solution Assurance and Engineering, Cisco Systems, who has been a mentor with the program, says, "Cisco LaunchPad program connects you with cutting-edge and future technologies across verticals and enables you to know what other industries want and how they use and leverage new technologies."

Simon Rizkallah, Head of IoT, APJC, Cisco Systems, also a mentor, adds, “We saw amazing innovations, tenacious personalities and business ideas that drive customer value. The Cisco IoT team felt that there were several partnering opportunities across the Asia Pacific to drive combined customer value."

All startups, irrespective of whether they are a current cohort member or have already graduated, become a part of the Cisco LaunchPad alumni network and continue to work closely with several Cisco Business Units and use cases.

A platform to showcase the solutions

At the virtual Showcase Day on September 16, 2021 at 5 PM, the top seven startups will get a chance to present their solutions to eminent industry leaders and investors.

Don't miss out on the chance to witness impactful solutions from some of India's most innovative startups. Register here.