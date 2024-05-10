3AI Holding Limited, SML India launch multilingual GenAI platform Hanooman

3AI Holding Limited and SML India have launched ‘Hanooman’, a multilingual GenAI platform, in 98 global languages, including 12 Indian languages.

Derived from the name of Lord Hanuman, Hanooman has been developed by SML India in partnership with 3AI Holding. The company aims to reach 200 million users on the platform within the first year of launch.

SML India has also announced a partnership with HP, NASSCOM, and Yotta.

"Through our strategic partnership with SML India, we strive to cater to a diverse spectrum of users, making AI inclusive and available to everyone, regardless of their ethnicity or location. We strongly believe that by empowering individuals with GenAI, we can unlock unprecedented opportunities for innovation, thereby contributing to the growth of the country,” said Arjun Prasad, Managing Director of 3AI Holding.

GoFloaters announces winners of Flexi Work Visionaries Awards 2024

GoFloaters, in collaboration with Exemplary AI, Incrementum X, Innov8, My Branch, Memoria Call, Chennai Institute of Technology, and UrSpayce, has announced the winners of the inaugural Flexi Work Visionaries Awards.

"The rapid evolution of work dynamics in India necessitates a platform to highlight and encourage the exceptional efforts of those leading the charge in flexible work environments," said Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, Founder & CEO of GoFloaters.

The company received more than 50 nominations from CEOs and CHROs across various sectors including HR, finance, payroll, and technology.

The top 10 winners for 2024 are CS Sriram, VP of Engineering at Betterworks; Arohi Parikh, Head of Operations at Incubyte; Amarpreet Kalkat, CEO/Founder of Humantic AI India Pvt Ltd; Kartik Mandaville, CEO of Springworks; Jerryd Peter Marian Danny, Country Manager of Firmable; Sumi Borah, Senior Manager of People & Culture at The Better India; Jitender Panihar, CHRO of Fitelo; Supriya Patil, System Designer at Chargebee; Shilpi Arora, Manager - People success at inFeedo; and Paras Nigam, Vice President of Data Science and Engineering at KnowBe4.

Delhivery’s AI-powered RTO predictor enables D2C brands to reduce logistics costs

Logistics service provider ﻿Delhivery﻿ says its AI-based RTO (return-to-origin) predictor has enabled 4,800 D2C brands to significantly reduce their cost of returns. These brands include Heads Up for Tails, Healthkart, W for Woman, and Be Minimalist.

The RTO predictor will span all brands' sales channels, including ﻿Shopify﻿or WooCommerce, irrespective of their chosen shipping partner for order delivery. Brands can also integrate RTO prediction during the checkout stage and hide COD shipping or charge shipping fees for consignees with high return risk.

"Dellhivery's RTO predictor uses machine learning to assess the risk of return and non-acceptance of delivery that sellers face by mining the trove of data already available from over 2.7 billion delivered shipments since inception, our nationwide coverage, and location intelligence solutions," said Nikhil Vij, Head of Product at Delhivery.

"This enables us to predict customer behavioyr with far higher accuracy and equip our clients with valuable insights on customer intent on their COD (cash on delivery) orders," he added.

PhonePe’s Share.Market introduces proprietary stock research using factor analysis

﻿PhonePe﻿-owned online investment and trading app Share.Market has introduced an in-depth quantitative factor-based analysis of each stock. The feature ensures that investors are offered wealth solutions in a DIY mode within the discount broking framework.

“We are redefining discount broking by shifting the focus from transactional processes to comprehensive wealth solutions. Factor analysis was always embedded into our WealthBaskets and Collections products, and by bringing it onto individual stocks, we have now made it accessible to all investors in a consumable format.

"By providing actionable intelligence in a user-friendly format supported by educational content, we anticipate higher increased engagement on the platform as well,” said Ujjwal Jain, CEO, Share.Market.

Some of the offerings include factor-based analysis, comparative insights, in-depth collections research, and a large collection of stocks.

(This copy will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)