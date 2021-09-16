Deepika Padukone, Virat Kohli continue to invest in new-age companies

Celebrities from India's film industry and cricket fraternity have shown a keen interest in startups, while also making investments. Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli have already made numerous investments into these new-age companies.

Now, both these individuals have made fresh investments into startups listed below.

Atomberg Technologies

Mumbai-headquartered ﻿Atomberg Technology﻿, a maker of energy-efficient smart fans, has raised an undisclosed amount of funding by Ka Enterprises, the investment arm of the Padukone Family Office, as part of their Series B investment round.

Founded by IIT Bombay graduates Manoj Meena and Sibabrata Das in 2012, Atomberg said in a statement that its energy-efficient BLDC fans consume just 28 Watts, resulting in a saving of Rs 1,500 per year.

On the investment into Atomberg, Deepika Padukone said, “Atomberg’s vision in trying to create smart and energy-efficient consumer appliances for the ever-evolving new-age Indian consumer is something I absolutely relate to. The team, over the last five years, has demonstrated that they have all the key elements to create a truly valuable and differentiated consumer brand.”

KA Enterprises is the investment arm of the Padukone Family and has previously invested in startups including Epigamia, Blu Smart, Bellatrix Aerospace etc.

Atomberg had previously raised a total of Rs 160 crore till date from A91 partners, IDFC Parampara, and Survam Partners.

Manoj Meena, CEO and Co-founder of Atomberg Technologies, said, “We have seen tremendous growth in revenue across all the channels in the last 18 months. This investment from the Padukone Office is another validation of the impact that we have created so far and also the vision that we have for disrupting the consumer durable space in India.”

Hyperice

Hyperice, a US-headquartered wellness brand specialising in percussion, dynamic air compression, vibration, thermal technology, mind technology, and contrast therapy, has onboarded Indian cricketer Virat Kohli as an athlete-investor and its new brand ambassador.

Through the partnership, Virat Kohli will work collaboratively with Hyperice, which was founded in 2011, to further accelerate the wellness category as it begins its expansion into India and continues its growth throughout the globe.

Virat Kohli said: “As athletes, the way we train and compete defines us. Hyperice has provided me with a suite of innovative products that have continuously helped me optimise my performance and recovery, so it was a no-brainer for me to join the team as both an investor and ambassador. Hyperice is on a mission to help people move better around the world, and I look forward to helping tell their story in my home country of India and beyond.”

Virat Kohli has made investments into startups such as Digit Insurance, Galactus Funware, and Sports Convo to name a few.

