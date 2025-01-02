Brands
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Youtstory

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

YSTV

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertise with us
Logistics

Dunzo’s co-founder Kabeer Biswas hands in resignation letter

Biswas is the latest and the last co-founder to leave Dunzo after Mukund Jha, Dalvir Suri and Ankur Agarwal left the company as it struggles to stay afloat.

Sai Keerthi

Nikhil Patwardhan

Dunzo’s co-founder Kabeer Biswas hands in resignation letter

Thursday January 02, 2025 , 2 min Read

Kabeer Biswas, CEO and Co-founder of hyperlocal delivery service Dunzo, has handed in his resignation letter, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

Biswas declined to respond to queries sent by YourStory.

Moneycontrol was the first to report on the matter.

Biswas is the latest co-founder to step away from the company after Mukund Jha, Dalvir Suri, and Ankur Agarwal left the company.

According to the Moneycontrol report, the company was in talks with food delivery platform Swiggy and Tata’s BigBasket for a potential buyout but the talks fell through.

Dunzo, in April last year, told former employees that it was working towards its first full profitable year in FY25. However, it was unable to pay salaries for a few months as well as clear full and final settlements of employees who had left the company.

Also Read
VC firm Lightbox exits Dunzo board

Additionally, the report cited that the company has not cleared pending salaries to employees in over 18 months, including Biswas who has not drawn a salary in around 20 months.

Founded in 2014, the Bengaluru-based company last raised $75 million in a Series F round of funding in April 2023 and has a post-money valuation of $744 million as of April 14, 2023, according to data website Tracxn.

However, most investors including Reliance Retail, Google, and venture capital firm Lightbox, have departed from the company’s board of directors.

Dunzo, which began as a hyperlocal delivery service, soon branched out into the quick commerce space facing stiff competition from well-funded startups such as recently listed Swiggy’s Instamart, Zepto, and Zomato-owned Blinkit.

Additionally, the company’s product offering of allowing users to send packages from one location to another was soon adopted by Swiggy through Swiggy Genie. Today, such services are provided by cab aggregators including US-based Uber, Bhavish Aggarwal-led Ola Consumer and goods transportation startup Porter.

Edited by Kanishk Singh