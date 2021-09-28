Dream11 gets global social media sensation Khaby Lame to say 'life is simple'

Homegrown gaming unicorn ﻿Dream Sports﻿, which runs and owns ﻿Dream11﻿, has got social media sensation Khaby Lame to tell people in his style that 'life is simple' — without speaking a word. This is Khaby's first such collaboration in India. Khaby is seen with another social media influencer, Viraj Ghelani, in a video promoting Dream11's catchphrase 'Dimaag lagana hai toh Dream11 pe lagaa na', which roughly translates to — 'If you want to use brains, use it on fantasy sports platform Dream11'.

The 21-year-old social media star, Khaby, is known to create videos without speaking a single word, and pointing out simple or obvious solutions to life hacks. On Instagram, Khaby is followed by 46 million users, and on Twitter, he has 100,000 followers.

On Dream11, users can create a fantasy team based on a real-life match like IPL to score maximum points and win exciting cash prizes. A user can be a team owner on the platform and compete with other fans using sports knowledge.

Dream11 has 11 crore users and more than 40 sports associations and leagues as official partners, including the International Council of Cricket (ICC), Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), Indian Super League (ISL), National Basketball Association (NBA), Caribbean Premier League (CPL), International Hockey Federation (FIH), and Big Bash League (BBL). Founded in 2008, by Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth, Dream Sports is a sports technology company with brands such as Dream 11, FanCode, DreamX, and DreamSetGo.

Recently, Dream Sports, the parent company of India's only gaming unicorn Dream11, has set up a $250 million corporate venture capital (CVC) fund to invest in sports, online gaming, and fitness-tech startups. The stage-agnostic fund will run under its VC and M&A arm Dream Capital (DreamCap), and will back startups that have the potential to cross $100 million in revenues in a period of five years. DreamCap will offer patient capital ranging from $1 million to $100 million to startups that have a disruptive technology, great products, data insights, and a growth model. The entire corpus is financed by Dream Sports' own balance sheet.

