When innovation backfires: What 2024’s marketing fails teach us about sensitivity and strategy

With firms considering squeezing their marketing budgets, digital channels have become the main mode of advertising and the number one go-to choice for small firms with a low marketing budget.

Social media, search engines, and emails allow firms to reach specific audiences without overspending, offering scalable solutions that fit diverse marketing needs.

This trend underscores a broader shift in advertising priorities, favouring affordability and efficiency over intricate high-budget campaigns.

This year saw innovative viral campaigns that combined humour, technology, and personalised messaging to captivate audiences. These campaigns not only resonated with viewers but also demonstrated the innovative potential of digital marketing strategies.

“More than 50% of startups operate on a low budget so they need to ensure their marketing techniques are targeted and serve a clear purpose. Poorly handled campaigns fail when they don’t understand their audience, misjudge cultural values, or make claims that are hard to believe. For example, using sensitive topics in a campaign without care or connection can seem insensitive and lead to criticism,” says Prady Kumaar, CEO and Co-founder, NP Digital India.

However, not all campaigns hit the mark, with many backfiring due to poorly conceived messaging or a lack of cultural sensitivity.

Such missteps led to negative sentiment on social media, with floods of criticism highlighting tone-deaf or offensive content.

The backlash often forced brands to issue public apologies and address reputational damage, illustrating the thin line between innovation and insensitivity in modern marketing.

The allure of viral campaigns

Digital marketing has revolutionised how brands interact with their audiences. Successful campaigns can catapult brands into the spotlight through a variety of factors, including creating engaging and relatable content that resonates with audiences, deploying a multi-channel approach, and crafting campaigns that reach out to them on a personal level.

Brands like Zomato, YesMadam, and Bombay Shaving Company have all attempted to create impactful campaigns. While some succeeded, others faced severe backlash, illustrating the risks of navigating this space.

When marketing misses the mark

Marketing missteps often stem from poorly thought-out messaging or a lack of cultural sensitivity. Below are key examples of recent campaigns that sparked controversy:

YesMadam’s workplace stress controversy

The home salon services company faced public outrage for a LinkedIn post claiming it fired 100 employees for being stressed. The post, intended as a campaign to highlight workplace mental health, was criticized for its insensitivity. Following the backlash, YesMadam issued a statement clarifying its intent and apologised for the miscommunication.

Mayank Arya, Co-founder and CEO of YesMadam, issued an apology, acknowledging the misaddressed campaign and its unintended impact.

“Our intentions were rooted in addressing workplace stress and fostering a healthier work culture. However, we understand that the approach taken was inappropriate and led to unfavourable feedback. I deeply regret any confusion or discomfort caused by this initiative. There was no panic within the office, as everyone was informed about the campaign in advance. It was never our intention to harm or mislead anyone, and I extend my heartfelt apologies for any miscommunication,” he added.

“At YesMadam, we have always prioritised the well-being of our employees. The campaign was conceptualized with the genuine objective of raising awareness about mental health challenges in corporate and startup environments,” Mayank said.

Zomato’s chief of staff job posting

Zomato’s CEO, Deepinder Goyal, faced criticism for a job posting requiring candidates to pay a Rs 20 lakh fee in their first year. While the fee was intended to be donated to charity, it sparked debates about elitist and exploitative hiring practices. Critics argued that the unconventional approach alienated potential candidates, despite the company’s defence of the initiative as a filter for highly committed applicants.

Bombay Shaving Company’s misstep

In an ad meant to support Uttar Pradesh Class 10 topper Prachi Nigam, who faced online bullying for her facial hair, Bombay Shaving Company included the tagline: “We hope you never get bullied into using our razor.” The ad was criticized for being tone-deaf and exploitative. Despite the company’s defence, it was widely seen as lacking in empathy.

Also Read How to choose the right set of creators for a successful marketing campaign

Poonam Pandey’s cervical cancer campaign

A death hoax campaign involving Poonam Pandey to raise awareness about cervical cancer also drew significant backlash. The digital marketing agency responsible later issued an apology, acknowledging the distress caused by their campaign.

Insights from experts

Marketing experts and influencers emphasise the importance of thoughtful and audience-centric campaigns.

Harish Bijoor, Founder of Bengaluru-based boutique consulting firm Harish Bijoor Consults Inc., warns against letting advertising overshadow brand strategy.

“My big complaint with startups is the way they handle their marketing strategies today. Startups tend to mistake advertising to be strategy. It is important for the startup to appreciate that if there is a dog, the body of the dog is brand strategy and the tail is advertising. The tail must not wag the dog. The dog must wag the tail. Therefore marketing strategy comes first and advertising comes next. Unfortunately, a fair number of startups get excited by the sexy creative and get excited by moment marketing buzz and in the bargain, make the mistake of letting the tail wag the dog,” Bijoor explains.

In the age of social media, influencers hold a lot of sway over public perceptions, which in turn belies a responsibility that they have to be more discerning about the tone and goal of the marketing campaigns they choose to promote, believes content creator Dr Geetika Rawat, a dentist and content creator.

“As an influencer, I am trusted by many followers and at the same time I hold the ability to create meaningful conversations. If a brand's campaign feels off, I can suggest changes or refuse to promote it. We should advocate for campaigns that are thoughtful and inclusive. Participating in ads that trivialise sensitive issues like mental health can feel like a betrayal to the audience. It's better to step back than risk losing trust.” says Rawat.

“Transparency is the cornerstone of my work—I only endorse products I genuinely trust and always disclose partnerships or sponsorship. In addition, I prioritize inclusivity, authenticity, and respect in my content, avoiding stereotypes or exploitative messaging,” agrees Sunaina Rekhi, a yoga teacher and lifestyle influencer with half a million Instagram followers.

Vivek Goel, Founder and CEO of marketing firm Orange Owl, advises startups to focus on clear, data-driven go-to-market strategies that align with their target audience’s needs. Misaligned or misdirected messaging that doesn’t resonate with the audience can only lead to wasted budgets and missed opportunities, he cautions.

“Startup marketing is about precision: 64% of successful startups target their audience strategically, while 86% of consumers prefer authentic brands. Choosing the right channels boosts engagement by 80%, and treating marketing as a conversation—not a monologue—enhances adaptability and trust, driving growth,” says Runki Goswami, Global Marketing Head at Newgen Software.

Also Read Univest bags $10M in Series A funding led by Bertelsmann India Investments

Where to draw the line

Brands must tread carefully to avoid missteps that can harm their reputation. Some key principles to follow include:

Respecting sensitivities: Avoid exploiting personal or emotional topics for shock value or attention.

Transparency and authenticity: Ensure messaging aligns with the brand’s values and resonates genuinely with the audience.

Ethical data use: Avoid overly aggressive targeting or using customer data in invasive ways.

Testing campaigns thoroughly: Pre-test messaging with diverse audiences to identify potential areas of concern.

“Brands should avoid crossing the line into over-promising or being too aggressive in their campaigns. Authenticity is key—while pushing for conversions is important, campaigns should never mislead customers or use manipulative tactics. It’s important to ensure campaigns are consistent with the brand’s values and messaging, while also being respectful of the audience’s time and attention,” adds Goel.

Striking the right balance

Marketing in the digital age offers immense opportunities but comes with significant risks.

Brands must prioritise empathy, authenticity, and respect in their campaigns. By balancing creativity with responsibility, they can foster trust and build lasting relationships with their audiences.

“Brands should know when to draw the line between a campaign that might be insensitive, misleading, or too intrusive. Campaigns should not take advantage of sensitive topics, make fantastical promises or cross the line in terms of personally invasive tactics, such as being too aggressive with targeting or using customer data in an unethical manner. A campaign’s approach should always be guided by transparency, respect and authenticity,” explains Kumaar.

“Ultimately, the line is drawn when a campaign risks damaging trust, harming the brand's reputation, or alienating its audience,” he adds.