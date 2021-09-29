UK-based investment firm Entrepreneur First invested in six Indian startups, according to a statement shared by the company. The firm, which backs individuals, currently has a portfolio of 34 investments in India since it launched its domestic arm in 2019.

The six startups ﻿Entrepreneur First﻿ has invested in include Omniflo, a data-driven digital platform to enable fast and efficient offline retail distribution for online-first brands; Zolnoi, which reduces downtime for manufacturing companies through AI-led maintenance management; crypto investment assistance provider Flippy; and Beatoven, a music creation tool for content creators.

D-Nome, which provides affordable d-lamp technology to diagnostics firms; and search and conversation enabler in vernacular languages, Zevi, are the other two investments.

"India is now producing some of the world’s most innovative technology solutions, and these latest entrepreneurs from EF India are leading that charge. They are building some of the most cutting-edge innovations I’ve seen, while attacking ambitious global problems. It’s exciting to see how fast these young entrepreneurs move, turning today’s adversity into opportunity and taking advantage of changing consumer behaviours,” Esha Tiwary, General Manager, India at Entrepreneur First, said in a statement.

Started in 2011, Entrepreneur First has a presence across six markets — including Singapore, Berlin and Bengaluru, among others — with 3,000 entrepreneurs working across 300 tech startups. The investment firm's portfolio is currently valued at over $4 billion.

The pandemic has accelerated internet adoption across India. This has created the need for digital solutions across consumer, entertainment, delivery, and health, among other sectors. Entrepreneur First is trying to capture startups operating in direct-to-consumer (D2C), health, crypto, and artificial intelligence, among other sectors.

